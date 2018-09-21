Andrea McLean's red leopard print dress has autumn written all over it The Loose Women star is red hot with her latest look...

Andrea McLean looked typically fabulous on Thursday's Loose Women and we couldn't help but notice how gorgeous her frock was. Made in a deep burgundy red with a black leopard print emblazoned all over it; it was cut in a shirt-style, had a maxi length and was a great fit on the 48-year-old. Like many of her favourite outfits, it came straight from the high street - Karen Millen - and is priced at £199. Yes, it's a little on the pricey side, but it's the kind of classically-designed number that could be worn all through the autumn in a variety of different ways. It could be worn alone with strappy high heel sandals like Andrea, or you could layer it with a black roll neck jumper and add ankle boots, or even team with a smart blazer and a pair brogues or loafers for the office. The good news for us is the scarlet design is currently available online in all sizes.

The mother-of-two often posts pictures of her favourite outfits on her Instagram account and TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen are normally behind her latest look. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) style lots of ITV stars including Stacey Solomon, Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan.

The popular professionals specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. We love their motto, found on their website which reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed".

Pictured heading to the ITV studio to film Loose Women, Andrea looked remarkably fresh-faced as she smiled at cameras and we are in awe of her glowing skin. We love her confidence and it’s great to show she isn’t afraid of showing a more natural vibe from to time.

