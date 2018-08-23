Andrea McLean's Monsoon striped dress looks so expensive, but unbelievably it cost her £25 The Loose Women host looks sexy in stripes

Andrea McLean is on a roll this week when it comes to her Loose Women wardrobe and we can't stop thinking about her high street attire. On Wednesday afternoon, the 48-year-old wore a gorgeous striped dress from Monsoon. Despite looking ultra-expensive, the Cece Colourblock maxi dress set her back just £25! Originally priced at £89 – the sale item is a bit of a bargain and best of all, it's still available online in a few sizes – so catch it while you can! The fancy frock - which was selected for her by stylists Mothers Shoppers - features Diagonal stripes of navy, pink, orange and white and is made in a comfortable, jersey material that has a short split at the hem and a flattering waist tie. She added a pair of strappy sandals in orange and left her jewellery at home, letting the dress do all the talking.

Andrea looked incredible on Loose Women in her dreamy striped dress

Tuesday dress was equally as gorgeous, but instead of stripes, the TV presenter went for polka-dots. Her red, close-fitting number was from high street favourite Warehouse and cost a purse-friendly £39. It boasted an asymmetric hem in an on-trend midi length, with a keyhole cut at the back. Red high heels were added into the mix by Office, giving the whole look a red hot finish.

£25, Monsoon

We always notice how luscious and full Andrea's hair looks. The brunette beauty told Prima recently that she uses hair extensions to give it extra volume.

But the way they are woven in means they look incredibly natural – we had no idea! "People are always saying to me, 'Your hair is amazing, it's so thick,'" she explained to the publication. "It's not my hair; it's somebody else's! I've got hair extensions, although I’m having them taken out because they’re getting on my nerves, so I’ll have to go back to clip-ins."

