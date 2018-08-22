Trust us, you are going to love Andrea McLean's latest dress – and it's a Warehouse gem The Loose Women host hits the high street

Andrea McLean wowed viewers on Tuesday afternoon when she appeared on Loose Women and we have to say, we are obsessed with her new dress. Shunning designer labels, the 48-year-old brunette TV presenter donned a red, close-fitting number from high street favourite Warehouse. Priced at an affordable £39, the fancy frock featured an asymmetric hem and a contrasting bold, multi-sized spot print in white - in short, the perfect day dress. Cut in an on-trend midi length, there was even a keyhole cut at the back to keep things interesting and gave the whole look a contemporary finish. The TV host added matching red high heel shoes from Office and wore her long hair in a voluminous, full style that was no doubt achieved by a glamorous blow dry.

Andrea looked fabulous on Loose Women

Speaking of the TV star's mane; we are pleased to see the mother-of-two is still rocking her trademark raven tresses after Tuesday's show, where she shocked viewers with the ultimate hair transformation!

£39, Warehouse

The TV presenter posted a video to her Instagram page of her sporting a bright blonde, pixie crop. In the video, Andrea announces: "So, I'm back at work today and I decided to go for a little change" while twisting her head to the side.

She captioned the video: "I'm back off holiday! A change is as good as a rest they say." But luckily – it was a wig (in case you were unsure.) Some of her 164,000 Instagram followers were not convinced, with many taking to the comments section to exclaim that they knew straight away that it wasn’t her real hair. One fan wrote: "Wig!! Certainly a different look for you – not sure it's the right one though! You are gorgeous as you are."

The Loose Women host finally confessed in another video which she uploaded after, confirming: "Ok, hands up (or should that be heads up) it was a wig! All a bit of fun with @loosewomen playing Benny from Abba for our little tribute to the show Stars In Their Eyes, with @nadiaandkaye @lindarobson58 and Anne Diamond. Very happy being a brunette you’ll be relieved to hear," she laughed.

