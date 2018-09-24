Victoria Beckham just brought out a charm necklace collection - and we predict big things We are loving the wife of David Beckham's new jewellery

Is there anything that Victoria Beckham can't do? The mother-of-four, who recently celebrated 10 years of her incredible fashion line, has released a celebratory collection highlighting her decade of fabulousness, and we are in love with every single piece. The sixteen-piece range focuses predominantly on accessories - including handbags and heels named after her bestie Eva Longoria, and of course, the iconic paper bag T-shirt. On Monday, the wife of David Beckham shared a picture of her latest drop - gold charm necklaces, and they are just too gorgeous. Starting at a £185, the range isn't actually as pricey as we thought. There's a whistle, a perfume bottle, a disc featuring 'VB' and a Japanese Casse Tete figurine and we think they would look pretty cool layered up or worn underneath a posh-spice style white shirt. Easily the cheapest items on her site, we predict a stampede of people wanting to snap them up.

We are loving VB's new charms

We still can't get enough of Victoria's hilarious new T-shirt that features the iconic image of the 44-year-old sitting in a large shopping bag.

£185, Victoria Beckham

Costing £115, and based on her Marc Jacobs campaign from 2008, it's available at VictoriaBeckham.com and in her Dover Street store. The lady herself has been sharing snaps of her donning it on her Instagram feed and we really, really want one...

The mother-of-four shut down London Fashion Week with her incredible show, in which all her children and husband David sat FROW. On a visit to her flagship Dover Street store the next day, the former Spice Girl looked incredible in a sleek black suit, which she accessorised with jewellery from Tiffany & Co. Fancy! Amongst her glittery gems was a dainty thumb ring - and it looked like the kind of style that the Duchess of Sussex would rock, being a big fan of subtle rings. Many believe that a thumb ring actually represents power and drive, so it would totally make sense that the fashion mogul would wear one - she is the ultimate girl boss after all.

