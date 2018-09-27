Victoria Beckham ignores autumn fashion rules and just wore trousers in a colour you wouldn't expect The former Spice Girl is barve with her style choices...

The jet-setting life of Victoria Beckham eh? Fresh from her show-stopping appearance at London Fashion Week, the mother-of-four touched down in Paris on Wednesday evening and headed straight to a glitzy party. We loved the chic outfit she was snapped in at the bash, which was to celebrate YouTube. The former Spice Girl went against the stereotypical autumnal shades of burnt orange, burgundy, black and bottle green, and wore a pair of bright yellow trousers! The lemon-toned slacks were cut in a tailored shape with a sleek waistband and she teamed them with a sheer, high necked blouse in a nude, both from her upcoming Spring 2019 collection. Keeping her makeup simple, she sported fresh glowing skin and pulled her hair away from her face in a messy ponytail. Also at the star-studded soirée were supermodels Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Cindy Crawford.

On Thursday, the fashion mogul did a quick change and stepped out in a navy blue tailored suit - again from her own collection - as she exited her plush hotel. The entire ensemble had a slightly oversized feel and she teamed it with a slinky white silk shirt, a gold charm necklace from her ten-year anniversary capsule collection and her favourite bag du jour - the 'Eva' clutch in terracotta which was made in a suede material. The wife of David Beckham added a pair of bold sunglasses which showed she meant business ahead of her day of fashion meetings.

Although Victoria's family were cheering her on at last week's show, the business woman recently told Refinery29 when she first started out in fashion, she preferred to keep her family away from the front row. "I just kept my head down, worked hard, and always made it about the product and the customer, rather than about me as a celebrity," Victoria told the publication.

"It was quite a few seasons before I came out at the end of the show, and my family didn't attend the first few seasons. I really wanted it to be about the clothes and nothing else."

