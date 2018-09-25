Victoria Beckham says she never regrets any of her style choices We love the star’s attitude

She's one of the world’s leading style icons, but we all know Victoria Beckham has worn a few questionable outfits at points during the 22 years she's been in the public eye. We're thinking some of those Spice Girls ensembles, her pneumatic Wag days and, of course, those matching his'n'hers biker jackets. However, the mum-of-four has insisted that she "never looks back and cringes" at past outfits, and sees her experimentations as a learning curve. The designer gave an interview to Grazia magazine to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of her fashion label, in which she described her style evolution as "a journey".

The couple became notorious for their matching outfits in the '90s

She told the magazine: "I never look back and cringe at anything. It's been a journey and everything has bought me to where I am now. You know, I think it's about keeping it quite simple, being true to who I am, and being comfortable."

The 44-year-old also revealed that she believes her love of fashion has passed down to her children, including seven-year-old Harper. She told the interviewer that her daughter says "Mummy, I want to slick my hair back before lunch!" and that she's picking up hair-styling tips from hairdressing guru Guido Palau who she has "known since she was three months old".

Victoria has certainly enjoyed a style evolution

However, although Victoria may be at peace with her old sartorial choices, her husband David has previously admitted he finds some of their '90s styles a little embarrassing. The former footballer said in 2012 that he thinks the notorious matching leather biker outfits he and Victoria once wore to a Versace party were, in hindsight, a bit of a faux pas – and that the couple still joke about the mishap. He told H&M magazine: "Me and Victoria wore matching black leather outfits once. They were Versace. But that's one when I look back and am like, 'What were we thinking?'"

