You can always spot a Fearne Cotton style outfit in a crowd. With her zany tops, dreamy denims and amazing collection of unique shoes, we would say her look is tomboy glam at its finest! So when the mother-of-two steps out in a fancy frock, we sit up and notice. On Tuesday evening, the former Radio 1 DJ attended the 20th anniversary party for Red Magazine and WOW. The beautiful blonde stunned her Instagram followers with a distinctively girly dress made entirely from sequins in a mermaid-style iridescent blue hue. Designed by Alice Temperley, the draped shape had a contemporary open back, and finished with a hanging bow which gave the look a dreamy Grecian stance. Fearne, 36, added a pair of glittery high heel shoes in the same aqua blue by Christian Louboutin and wore her famous long hair tied up in a simple ponytail. It comes as no surprise that Fearne was at the star-studded bash - she is the cover girl for Red's latest issue, stunning readers in a beautiful blush pink tulle dress.

We love Fearne's party look

Fashion is always at the forefront of her mind and her recent collaboration with Cath Kidston is the perfect partnership as it combines her two loves, fashion and art. "I'm painting a bit, but I’ve just started to use that side professionally – I've created a print for Cath Kidston which is a huge creative outlet for me" she told Red Magazine. "I worked with the print team and it's really gorgeous. This is the first period in a while where I've really thought I've got something to give."

Last week the TV presenter stepped out in a pair of leopard print trousers that are at the top of our wish list. Priced at £45 from high street store Topshop, they are the ideal item to pair with a roll neck jumper, cosy knit or a simple blouse.

Fearne added brogues when she stepped out in them for the latest taping of Celebrity Juice. We love seeing her latest looks on the Thursday night show, where she joins Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon. With Holly and Fearne teaming up once again, it gives us even more style inspiration!

