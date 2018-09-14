Fearne Cotton's leopard Topshop trousers are too fabulous for words Another high street steal for the wife of Jesse Wood…

Fearne Cotton has done it again – worn an outfit that we need in our wardrobes ASAP. Celebrity Juice is back on our screens which not only means a dose of Thursday night humour; but also, a whole array of new outfits from Fearne and Holly Willoughby. Fearne's latest look is from high street store Topshop and we know you are going to love it. The former Radio One star wore a sleek cream shirt with lightly printed pinstripes emblazoned over the top which cost a purse-friendly £35, which she tucked into a pair of leopard print cropped trousers that set her back £45. Both items are part of the brand's current AW18 season and are available online in all sizes. Yes! We also loved the fact that the wife of Jesse Wood added a pair of quirky gold brogues – keeping in with her trademark unique style. The TV star was styled by Sinead McKeefry who also advises Claudia Winkleman on what to wear.

We loved Fearne's latest look

We have always been a big fan of the mother-of-two's look. Never one to follow conventional trends, she often tries to make her outfits look that little bit different and is very chameleon-like.

Shirt, £35, Trousers, £45, both Topshop

Speaking to Glamour Magazine, the blonde bombshell said: "I like to people watch when I’m sitting in a cab for style inspiration. The other day I saw this girl wearing a really simple cardigan and skirt, and I thought 'that looks great!' No frills - just a good, basic outfit. When I got home, I tried to recreate the look and wore it the next day. Sometimes less is more."

Last week, Fearne stepped out in a pair of metallic silver trousers and wow, they really were something else! The foil-like trousers looked as if they could be a mega-expensive designer buy, when they were actually from Zara and priced at just £29.99.

We aren't sure we could pull them off like Fearne - who added a cool Être Cécile T-shirt - but if you paired them with a simple black knit and loafers, the look could be worn in the daytime – if you were feeling brave.

