Lorraine Kelly's M&S sequin skirt serves as the perfect inspiration for styling sparkle - whatever the season

Lorraine Kelly has officially kicked off the festivities during the last week with her non-stop party-ready outfits. The Scottish TV presenter was glam Gran personified with her dazzling sequin skirt, that instantly caught the eye, proving once again that she knows exactly how to strike the perfect balance between glamour and everyday wearability.

Appearing radiant as ever, Lorraine paired the statement skirt with a simple, elegant frosty blue sweater, letting the sequins do the talking. The result? A look that feels festive and fun without being over-the-top, and one that’s surprisingly easy to recreate.

AT A GLANCE We've tracked down Lorraine Kelly's stunning sequin skirt.

The 65-year-old wore the Marks & Spencer Sequin Midaxi skirt

A sequin skirt is ideal for all seasons, from the festive period to spring.

Sequins are often saved for evenings and special occasions, but Lorraine’s M&S skirt shows just how versatile they can be. Styled with a soft knit or classic top, a sequin skirt instantly elevates an outfit while still feeling comfortable and confident. One would even class them as the perfect fashion for many an event, from Christmas parties to a girlie lunch.

© Instagram Lorraine sparkled on a recent edition of her ITV show

Fans were quick to praise the look, with many commenting on how effortlessly chic Lorraine looked. It’s a reminder that sparkle isn’t reserved for any particular occasion, age or event - it’s all about styling, confidence and wearing pieces that make you feel good. Plus sequins are always a mood booster, come rain or shine.

Lorraine's exact skirt costs £55 from Marks & Spencer, and according to M&S shoppers, it fits true to size. What gives Lorraine's skirt extra edge is the larger sequinned discs scattered among the silver sequins; it adds interest to the skirt and gives a cool aesthetic.

EXACT MATCH: M&S Sequin Midaxi A-Line Skirt © M&S £55 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Stock Alert: If this is on your wish list, you're in luck with sizes as it's currently available in a 6 - 22, along with lengths for petite, regular and tall. This is also machine washable, and made from a polyester and elastane mix.

Styling breakdown

Lorraine's styled this skirt to perfection and we've got some more ways to make it work for you.

Styling ideas:

Christmas Day : This is where Lorraine's styling owns the space. Just like Lorraine, contrast a sequin skirt with a more casual knit in a coordinating shade. Slippers optional.

: This is where Lorraine's styling owns the space. Just like Lorraine, contrast a sequin skirt with a more casual knit in a coordinating shade. Slippers optional. Office party: You can easily smarten this skirt up for your work Christmas party - simply add a more refined knit, like a sleek polo neck or a thin cashmere crew neck jumper, or go full on sparkle with an embellished jumper or cardigan. Alternatively, a T-shirt with a blazer pairs beautifully.

You can easily smarten this skirt up for your work Christmas party - simply add a more refined knit, like a sleek polo neck or a thin cashmere crew neck jumper, or go full on sparkle with an embellished jumper or cardigan. Alternatively, a T-shirt with a blazer pairs beautifully. Casual event: Swap your heels for flats or flat boots; a plain, non sparkly top is your friend here.

Get the look for less

Sequin skirts are everywhere on the high street, with silver being one of the most prominent. Finding a more affordable version of Lorraine's is easy, and there's a lot of sequin skirts that have slightly different details like Lorraine's - I love this Yumi at Debenhams sequin skirt, which has an ombre blue-silver shine to it.

LOOKALIKE: Yumi Sequin Midi Skirt © Debenhams £33.75 (SAVE 25%) AT DEBENHAMS

Lorraine's outfit proves one thing; festive dressing doesn't have to be complicated. Sometimes, one standout piece is all you really need.