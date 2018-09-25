Lorraine Kelly's rainbow roll neck is perfect for the autumn - and it's a high street bargain! Rainbow stripes are still big news - just ask Lorraine...

Lorraine Kelly just proved that you CAN wear rainbow stripes in the autumn! On Tuesday morning whilst presenting the Lorraine show, the 58-year-old looked incredible in a slightly muted rainbow stripe roll neck jumper which was made up of mustard, navy blue, maroon, and pink stripes. The close-fitting design is part of high street store Warehouse's Autumn/Winter collection and priced at an affordable £39. Its currently available online in all sizes but we predict a sellout after the TV presenter has stepped out in it. The mother-of-two teamed it with a maroon skirt - and we think it's the ideal outfit for the crisp weather we're experiencing in the capital.

We loved Lorraine's muted rainbow jumper

The Scottish star loves fashion and always manages to pull off tricky trends - she has nailed the jumpsuit look, leather trousers and sky-high heels in the past.

£39, Warehouse

HELLO! spoke to the TV veteran at the launch of Blockbuster's new pop-up shop last week, and she revealed to us the trend she tries to stay away from at all costs, telling us: "Anything super short - I couldn’t do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame." Definitely no mini skirts or hot pants for Ms. Kelly then.

The fashionista also encourages her viewers not to be scared of certain looks and we love her mantra: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - so don’t be scared of that."

In April, the morning TV presenter showed her viewers that just because you are over 50, doesn't mean you can't wear the same items as a girl in her twenties - she twinned with her 23-year-old daughter Rosie, wearing the same blue Topshop suit, which was styled by Mark Heyes.

"Mark styled it up differently - he did it really lovely for her with a t-shirt and flats, and for me I had a blouse and high heels. It was amazing that we could both wear the same suit and both look totally different" she mused.