We need to talk about Lorraine Kelly's gorgeous tartan Topshop trousers Need.Them.Now.

Lorraine Kelly is officially embracing autumn fashion, and and if this is what it looks like we'll happily bid farewell to our sandals and strappy dresses. The presenter looked well and truly ready for sweater weather in her latest outfit – a gorgeous purple jumper tucked into a statement pair of tartan trousers. Love! She couldn't be more on-trend, either, since classic plaid is set to be a popular print for this season – seen on every runway from Emilia Wickstead to Michael Kors, and even Versace.

Image: Instagram @lorraine

The best thing? Her gorgeous checked trousers are from Topshop, and come in at just £42. Plus they're still available in every size - and have a matching blazer if you want to go for the full co-ord. The purple sweater is even more of a bargain, at £19 from Mango - we know where we're going on our lunch break. Lorraine teamed her look with a classic pair of pointed heels, as usual, and minimal silver jewellery. Her beauty look, also classic as ever, saw her shoulder-length hair styled into soft waves, with a pretty glossy lip and glowing skin to finish.

The 58-year-old isn't the only ITV host to be taken with tartan - since Holly Willoughby has already sent fans rushing to Topshop for her yellow checked pencil skirt, and again for her Claudie Pierlot suit at the TV Choice Awards earlier in September. Is plaid the new leopard print? Never - there's room for every pattern in the HELLO! wardrobe.

Lorraine's new autumnal threads are quite the U-turn from Monday's outfit, in fact, when she wore a summery pineapple-print t-shirt and bold yellow pencil skirt for her daily presenting duties. Fans loved the sunny outfit, too, with plenty leaving their comments on her Instagram page. "Yay!! Pineapples will brighten anybody’s day especially if you’re feeling the blues this morning," one wrote, while another thought the yellow ensemble brought Lorraine firmly into this season, despite the tropical print. "Yellow is an in-colour for this autumn. Nice to introduce bright colours," she wrote. We have to agree!

