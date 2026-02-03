I predict Lorraine Kelly's bust-friendly denim dress will sell out

Lorraine Kelly has singlehandedly reignited our need for a denim dress for spring thanks to her outfit worn on Tuesday's show. The Scottish TV presenter looked chic without being overdone thanks to her structured yet casual denim dress.

Denim dresses are always a winner for those of us who want to wear denim, but not jeans, and Lorraine's is a classic example of an ageless, timeless buy that'll look as good now as it will in warmer weather, the depths of winter and any season in between.

Her outfit is testament to the brilliance of the British high street, with her denim dress being just £58 from Next.

AT A GLANCE Lorraine Kelly wore a denim midi dress on Tuesday's edition of Lorraine.

We tracked down Lorraine's dress at Next, priced at £58

Lorraine's dress is available in a fuller bust size, as well as regular and petite.

The dress, called the Denim Midi Shirt Dress, is so wearable thanks to its midi length, slightly fitted shape and the addition of a belt, which can be worn tied loose or tight, depending on the fit you want.

© ITV Lorraine wore a classic denim dress on Tuesday's show

The slightly flared skirt is a clever addition, as pencil denim dresses can be trickier to walk and sit in - Lorraine's, as she demonstrated while sitting in her famous chair on the show - is clearly comfortable, with the wider skirt shape giving it some movement and flow.

The self-tie belt sets it apart, too. It's adjustable, so you can make it as tight or loose is as comfortable for you. The dark, indigo wash is ideal for this time of year, as we ease into spring. The darker hue makes it instantly smarter, allowing you to dress it up or down depending on the occasion.

EXACT MATCH: Next Dark Blue Denim Midi Shirt Dress © Next £58 AT NEXT

Lorraine, 66, styled the dress with a gorgeous pair of leopard print court shoes, showcasing what a brilliant pairing leopard and denim are.

But what really piqued my interest about Lorraine's dress is the range of fits it is available in. As well as being available in sizes 6 - 26 in regular length, as well as petite, for those 5ft 3" and under, and tall, for those 5ft 10" and over, the dress also comes in a range of sizes for those with a fuller bust.

This sizing allows extra room across the bust area, meaning no gaping across the buttons in that area or strained fastenings. Designed for women with a bust size DD+, the fuller bust version of the dress is stocked in a wide range of dress sizes, from 6 - 28.

Lorraine's love of a denim dress is proof that, whatever your age, a denim dress is a great choice. They're comfortable and cool, ideal if you're not sure you can give up your jeans or denim pieces.

To find a denim dress that suits you, it might be worth shopping around. For more inspiration, shop our best of edit of the trending denim dresses on the high street, chosen for their flattering fits and classic silhouettes.

Lorraine's other denim dresses

This isn't the first time Lorraine has dipped her toe in the trend of a denim dress.

© Instagram/makeupcouk We loved Lorraine's denim dress on her ITV show

The presenter wore a River Island dress earlier in the year. Lorraine has a knack for finding the most flattering and versatile dresses, and her previous denim shirt dress is just that. It was structured, smarted in hue and midi in length but just as easy to wear. The £56 dress promptly sold out after Lorraine wore it on her morning show.

How to style a denim dress

I treat a denim dress as I would a pair of jeans; it can be both smart and casual, cool yet classic. Lorraine's styling of her denim dress is a timeless way to dress a denim midi up. With her leopard, pointed court shoes it gives the illusion of a more tailored, office appropriate dress, but if you were to swap the heels for a pair of flat loafers or Mary Jane shoes, you've got a cool, street style worthy look.

Right now, knee high boots and a denim dress are a great pairing, or wear with ankle boots and a pair of sheer tights. You can of course wear a denim dress with trainers, casual flats or sandals, when the weather warms up.