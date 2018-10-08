Rochelle Humes' orange Zara jumper will make you want head straight to the pumpkin patch A seasonal look for the former Saturdays singer...

Rochelle Humes had an action-packed weekend full of autumnal festivities and certainly dressed appropriately for the occasion! The mother-of-two took her two beautiful daughters to her local pumpkin patch on Sunday and we loved her outfit, which consisted of a pair of denim dungarees from New Look, priced at £29.99, and an orange netted jumper from Zara, which also set her back £29.99. Both items are part of the two brand's current collection and available online now. Rochelle, 29, posed with a sea of pumpkins at the farm and her whole look makes us think of Halloween and pumpkin spiced lattes! Clichéd, us? Never!

Rochelle looked gorgeous at her local pumpkin patch

Last week, the wife of Marvin Humes wore a gorgeous coat that we can't stop thinking about. Her £29.99 pink teddy bear coat was super cosy and comes in eleven different colours, including black, cream, baby blue and lilac.

£29.99, Zara

The 29-year-old teamed her statement coat with a simple pair of black trousers and crisp white trainers as she posed up a storm in her latest snap on her Instagram page.

£29.99, New Look

She wrote: "Out and about filming and it’s officially AUTUMN not FALL." Referencing her snuggly teddy coat, she added: "Also, if you want a bear hug, I'm your girl!"

On Friday, the glamorous ITV favourite stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a behind-the-scenes image of her latest shoot, which was styled by Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's right-hand woman.

Rochelle looked incredible in a sleek black tailored suit by Barbara Bui which had a striking-off-the-shoulder bandeau neckline. The outfit immediately reminded us of The Duchess of Sussex - who is a huge fan of the now iconic neckline, first sporting it at her wedding, where her stunning Givenchy gown was slightly off-the-shoulder, giving her classic dress a thoroughly modern twist.

