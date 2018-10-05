Rochelle Humes just channeled Meghan Markle with the Duchess's favourite neckline The wife of Marvin Humes takes inspiration from Prince Harry's wife...

Rochelle Humes is one stylish woman. What with her incredible high-street edit at New Look, her glam red-carpet frocks, and not to mention her stunning on-screen wardrobe, the mother-of-two always looks tip-top. It may come as a surprise to some that the former Saturdays singer uses Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's number-one stylist - to help her curate her working look. On Friday morning, the popular A-list professional shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of Rochelle, wearing a sleek black tailored suit by Barbara Bui. This wasn't just any old black suit - but a black suit with a striking-off-the-shoulder bandeau neckline. And who else is a fan of that particular look? The Duchess of Sussex of course! Maybe the TV star has been inspired by the former Suits star's favourite look that she is known for.

Rochelle looked incredible in her latest shoot

Prince Harry's wife first sported the now iconic neckline at her wedding, where her stunning Givenchy gown was slightly off-the-shoulder, giving her classic dress a thoroughly modern twist.

Rochelle's neckline is a favourite of The Duchess of Sussex

A month later, when the royal made her debut at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, she decided to step out in the very same neckline. Her gorgeous pale pink Carolina Herrera dress featured a bateau cut that instantly reminded us of her wedding gown. We loved the bold statement buttons, the tailored detail and the structured shape – it really suited the former Suits star and gave her a wonderfully classic, yet edgy finish.

ITV favourite Rochelle is a big fan of Duchess Meghan, for a very special reason. Earlier in the year, the singer spoke out about encouraging her eldest daughter Alaia to embrace her curly hair, and even showed her a picture of the actress to illustrate her point that curls are just as beautiful as straight hair.

Speaking to The Sun, the TV presenter revealed: "There was a picture that came up where Meghan had her curly hair so I was showing Alaia and I was like ‘look she’s a real life princess and she's got hair like you'."

