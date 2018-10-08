Frankie Bridge's checked Next coat is ridiculously stylish and won't break the bank 'Check' out Frankie's high street steal...

When a super-stylish celebrity steps out in a high street item, we can't help but sit up and notice - especially if it's readily available. Although former Saturdays star Frankie Bridge has a penchant for Gucci belts and Hermes bags, she also is a big fan of the high street and her latest gem is at the top of our shopping list. The 29-year-old shared a picture of her latest 'outfit of the day' which consisted of an orange, blue and white checked coat. The stunning design is from high street store Next and priced at an affordable £75. We love the double-breasted cut, wide lapels and of course, the statement print. Checks are big news this autumn, so Frankie is bang on trend with her outerwear staple. The best news for fans of this coat is it's currently online now in all sizes, should you wish to invest.

Frankie cosied up in the most fabulous checked coat

Frankie spoke to HELLO! In 2016 and said that she often looks back at her old outfits and cringes. "When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags," she explains. "Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

£75, Next

The mother-of-two also told us that when it comes to her husband - footballer Wayne Bridge's style, she wears the trousers!

Loading the player...

"When I met him I went through his wardrobe and was like: 'What were you thinking? No, get rid of that.'" Frankie revealed.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's Topshop leopard-print suit is too dreamy not to snap up immediately!

"What I always find funny is he had a white leather jacket. I don't know who he thought he was but a white leather jacket is not okay! He was like, 'No it will be good in the summer!' And I was like, 'No it has to go.'"

READ: Frankie Bridge's pixie cut moments and what to know before cutting your hair