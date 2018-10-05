Frankie Bridge's Topshop leopard-print suit is too dreamy not to snap up immediately! Suits you, Frankie...

Frankie Bridge never has an off day when it comes to her fabulous wardrobe, which is a mix of high street pieces and designer accessories. She loves Warehouse, H&M and Miss Selfridge, and now she can add Topshop to her hit list. On Thursday, the gorgeous former Saturdays singer went to a press launch for Primark's new skincare range with Alessandra Steinherr and dressed up for the occasion in a dazzling leopard print tailored suit. The sleek co-ord was such a striking outfit and fans took to Instagram to find out where it was from. And you can imagine their delight when they discovered it was a Topshop steal. The £119 set may seem a little steep, but if you think that's £59.50 per item, and you can team them with other items in your wardrobe - the price per wear works out quite well. The suit is listed as trending item on Topshop's website, which means it is selling out fast - so catch it while you can! The mother-of-two added transparent strap shoes and a crisp white T-shirt.

Frankie looked lovely in leopard

There is no doubt about it - the wife of Wayne Bridge adores fashion and has racked up quite a collection of glamorous threads. She regularly shares selfies in her incredible closet and we are so envious of the walk-in wardrobe.

£119, Topshop

On one occasion, back in May, Frankie posted an out-of-the day shot which showed off her monochrome, polka-dot spotted top and black jeans, which generated lots of comments from her 932,000 Instagram followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge chats to HELLO!

However, her wardrobe was also a big topic of conversation, especially as it had a number of designer bags and shoes on display in the background. "Look at all those bags," one fan wrote.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's pixie cut moments and what to know before cutting your hair

Another commented: "OMG look at the size of the room you have just for your bags and shoes." A third added: "Wardrobe goals." We can't help but agree!

READ: Frankie Bridge is ready for the heatwave in an incredible playsuit – and it's a high street steal