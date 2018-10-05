﻿
Frankie Bridge's Topshop leopard-print suit is too dreamy not to snap up immediately!

Suits you, Frankie...

Laura Sutcliffe
Frankie Bridge never has an off day when it comes to her fabulous wardrobe, which is a mix of high street pieces and designer accessories. She loves Warehouse, H&M and Miss Selfridge, and now she can add Topshop to her hit list. On Thursday, the gorgeous former Saturdays singer went to a press launch for Primark's new skincare range with Alessandra Steinherr and dressed up for the occasion in a dazzling leopard print tailored suit. The sleek co-ord was such a striking outfit and fans took to Instagram to find out where it was from. And you can imagine their delight when they discovered it was a Topshop steal. The £119 set may seem a little steep, but if you think that's £59.50 per item, and you can team them with other items in your wardrobe - the price per wear works out quite well. The suit is listed as trending item on Topshop's website, which means it is selling out fast - so catch it while you can! The mother-of-two added transparent strap shoes and a crisp white T-shirt.

Frankie looked lovely in leopard

There is no doubt about it - the wife of Wayne Bridge adores fashion and has racked up quite a collection of glamorous threads. She regularly shares selfies in her incredible closet and we are so envious of the walk-in wardrobe.

£119, Topshop

On one occasion, back in May, Frankie posted an out-of-the day shot  which showed off her monochrome, polka-dot spotted top and black jeans, which generated lots of comments from her 932,000 Instagram followers.

However, her wardrobe was also a big topic of conversation, especially as it had a number of designer bags and shoes on display in the background. "Look at all those bags," one fan wrote.

Another commented: "OMG look at the size of the room you have just for your bags and shoes." A third added: "Wardrobe goals." We can't help but agree! 

