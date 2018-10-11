Fans go wild for Fearne Cotton's Celebrity Juice outfit - and it costs a lot less than it looks Holly Willoughby's bestie hits the spot with her latest outfit.

After careful consideration, we have noticed that Fearne Cotton has a penchant for the colour red. From her rouge Zara power suit to her wacky crimson jumpers, she just can't help but rock the punchy hue. On Wednesday evening, whilst taping the new episode of Celebrity Juice with Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby; the gorgeous blonde bombshell yet again wore her favourite colour - this time in the form of a red shirt and midi skirt combo. Emblazoned with an eye-catching snakeskin print, the fabulous co-ord was the perfect ensemble to wear during the change of season, and best of all, it’s from high street favourite Mango. Retailing at an affordable £35.99 for the top and the same price for the skirt, it's a purse-friendly look that won't break the bank. Keeping it high street, she added a pair of black and white strappy sandals, £64, by Office. Looking good Fearne!

We are still giggling about the comments the former Radio 1 host made about her last outfit for the late-night comedy show. The 36-year-old stepped out in an extremely funky leopard print jumpsuit, which she bagged from high street store Zara. Priced at £79.99, it was made from a robust denim material with an elastic waistband, a matching fabric belt detail and patch pockets.

The ITV favourite teamed it with her favourite gold high heel wedges by Terry de Havilland and wore her trademark blonde locks loose. But, the mother-of-two identified one big problem with the outfit: "It's going to be a nightmare if I need a wee" she wrote when she shared the outfit snap on Instagram.

And what's more, many of her 2.3 million followers could empathise! One fan wrote: "Hahah that’s so true. I always forget that part when I wear a jumpsuit." Another agreed, adding: "You're right - jumpsuits and peeing are not friends!!!"

We love Fearne's refreshing attitude, and her view on fashion in general.

Speaking at London Fashion week in 2017, the TV host said: . "Fashion sits in the same camp as music, art, theatre, cinema . . . it's escapism, and it's much needed! Perhaps it can be taken a bit too seriously . . . but it's a beautiful, skilled art." We couldn't agree more.....

