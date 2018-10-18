Fearne Cotton shows off Halloween costume - can you guess who she is? Fearne Cotton is Halloween-ready!

Fearne Cotton has revealed snaps of her costume for the Celebrity Juice Halloween special - but can you guess who she is dressed as? The star shared one photo of herself in a bright yellow motorbike suit with matching trainers and holding a samurai sword, swiftly followed by a second that showed expert SFX makeup. Fearne captioned her Instagram post revealing all, writing: "Kill Bill @celebjuiceofficial #halloweenspesh #Umalove." Fearne was dressed as Uma Thurman's character from the Quentin Tarantino martial arts film, Kill Bill, which sees a former assassin seeking revenge on the people who wronged her years before.

Fans were quick to praise her outfit, with one writing: "This is my kind of costume! I have a list already," while another added: "Still one of my faves and I've STILL never dressed up as her!" Meanwhile, fellow team captain Holly Willoughby dressed up as Morticia from The Addams Family. Wearing a black full-length latex dress from William Wilde, complete with gothic makeup and a black wig, the mum-of-three captioned the shot: "Well it’s Halloween again on @celebjuiceofficial [pumpkin emoji]... Morticia is out to play... Thank you for the most perfect dress."

Praising her look, one person wrote: "Vamp it up Holly, you look amazing," while another added: "Well you have blown this right out the water @hollywilloughby stunning." Celebrity Juice viewers will be able to see the full look in action when the show is aired next Wednesday. In recent years, Holly has shown off her costumes by dressing as characters including Zombie Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn and Zombie Alice In Wonderland, while Fearne has previously dressed as Cruella DeVil and Maleficent. The pair also once dressed up as Eddy and Patsy from Absolutely Fabulous for Keith Lemon's birthday show.