If you were lucky enough to take a peep inside Fearne Cotton's wardrobe, you'd be sure to find a selection of the most amazing suits. From girly pastel blue to bold leopard print, the mother-of-two just can't get enough of the smart co-ord. On Monday evening, the gorgeous blonde bombshell went to Woman of the Year awards in Mayfair and dressed up in a stunning blue velvet suit by Bella Freud. The beautiful two-piece suit consisted of a double- breasted jacket and flared trousers that skimmed over her high heels and gave her look a 70s style stance. Underneath, the former Radio 1 host wore a baby blue shirt that had a embroidered bumble bee on the collar. It's from her range with Cath Kidston, which will be released on 26 October. We can't wait for that to drop!

Fearne looked blue-ti-ful

Although Fearne, 36, loves a designer label or two, she occasionally heads to high street store Zara for her staples and last month, whilst appearing on Celebrity Juice, she wore a red power suit from the Spanish brand.

Fearne also wore a short from her range with Cath Kidston

Her blazer and tailored trousers had a lovely, slim-fit and suited her perfectly. Adding to her achingly cool androgynous vibe, she added a crisp white shirt, the cutest bow tie, and a pair of towering platforms.

Although fashion is a big part of Fearne's life, she doesn't take herself too seriously when it comes to her clothes.

Speaking at London Fashion week in 2017, the mum-of-two remarked: "Fashion sits in the same camp as music, art, theatre, cinema - it's escapism, and it's much needed. Perhaps it can be taken a bit too seriously, but it's a beautiful, skilled art." The TV presenter - who has a kids clothing range with Boots - also had some words of encouragement for her fans who get nervous about trying new trends."Throw out the rule book! Do what feels right for you," she said.

