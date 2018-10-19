Holly Willoughby's SECOND edit for Marks & Spencer is even more gorgeous than the first The new 25-piece winter edit is coming...

Loved Holly Willoughby's first edit with Marks & Spencer? You are going to be obsessed with her winter edit which hits the shelves 25 October. We almost bubbled over with excitement when we saw the new campaign shots - how incredible does the 37-year-old look? Strolling through London with her new clobber, the blonde beauty sealed her crown as a fashion queen. We have our eye on a few of the items - including a stunning blue and green checked dress and a very sexy PVC skirt. There's also more accessories this time; particularly some fabulous heels that need to be in our wardrobe ASAP. Speaking at the launch about the new collection that she personally selected for M&S shoppers, the mother-of-three said: "There's a lot of Christmas day dresses in there, and that doesn't necessarily meant that it's covered in sparkles, but it means everything I put on and went 'Ooh this would be good for Christmas day', which is the biggest compliment I could ever give a piece of clothing."

The This Morning star also spilled the beans on the one fashion item that changed her wardrobe forever - trousers! "Oh my god, I didn't wear a pair of trousers until about two years ago."

I didn't get it, I thought that wearing a dress would be way more flattering ... I couldn't find trousers that looked any good and I thought that having curves and having a big bottom would be something to hide a bit. And now, and we've partly got Kim Kardashian to thank for this, a big bottom is quite nice - we've embraced our bottoms - and also I've found high-waisted trousers - who knew?!"

Last week, the new I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host was papped whilst filming for the new Marks & Spencer Christmas advert, and we loved her outfit which consisted of a funky leopard print mini skirt, boots, a rollneck and the most stunning purple coat.

Made in a bright, blue-toned purple, the gorgeous style is cut with wide lapels, and an on-trend, oversize fit. Priced at £89, it's part of the brand's M&S collection and we can't wait to get our mitts on it when it's available to purchase online in November.

