This Marks & Spencer purple coat will be a sellout - just ask Holly Willoughby and Vogue Williams Trust us, you need this coat in your life...

Sometimes, a fashion item drops on the scene and the demand is so high, that it has us checking the store's online site religiously until it appears. This is what is happening right now with a coat from Marks & Spencer that is blowing up on Instagram. Made in a bright purple, the gorgeous style is cut with wide lapels, an on-trend, oversize fit and is super cosy with its wool texture. Priced at £89, its part of the brand's M&S collection and will be available to purchase online in November. Just like many items from the iconic store, blogger Erica Davis stepped out in it first, featuring it on her aspirational feed. The influencer paired it with a jumper in the same hue and we've been obsessing over it ever since.

£89, Marks & Spencer

Holly Willoughby was papped last week wearing the very same coat of dreams, during the filming of the M&S Christmas TV advert (can't wait to see that one.)

And, days later, new mum Vogue Williams shared a shot on her Instagram stories of her in the coat, which she teamed with a casual grey hoodie. What a pair of stylish mums!

The coat was seen on Vogue Williams

For those that may be nervous about sporting such a unique shade, Erica has some great advice. "Do not fear the purple hue. It works SO WELL with navy blue, bright yellow (yes really), orange or red AND emerald green. It’s a completely useful shade if you want to inject some colour into your life. And who doesn’t want that?!" We couldn't agree more, E.

In fact, the Countess of Wessex wore the bold shade as recent as yesterday. Appearing at Manchester Piccadilly, the royal wowed the crowd in her purple military coat by Prada which came complete with gold buttons. The Marks & Spencer design is very similar to Sophie's designer version, meaning obtaining that royal look is much easier than you may think.

