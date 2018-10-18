Lorraine Kelly just wore a £19 striped roll neck from Marks & Spencer and its selling out FAST Catch this high street bargain while you can!

A roll neck jumper is a staple in many people's winter wardrobes and it's easy to see why. Not only are they ridiculously warm, but they can be worn with jeans, trousers or even skirts - just ask Lorraine Kelly! The 58-year-old TV veteran looked amazing on Thursday's edition of the Lorraine show, in a navy blue turtleneck knit, which had white stripes emblazoned across the front. The best news for fans of this look is it's a total bargain. Priced at just £19.50 from Marks & Spencer, the top is part of the brand's hugely popular M&S Collection range and is almost sold out online, with only a few sizes left. Get in there quick if you want to invest! Made in a fine ring spun knit, the long sleeve cut offers a classic look with its ribbed trim and chic proportions. The mother-of-one wore the design with a crisp white pencil skirt by Zara and coordinating navy blue heels from Karen Millen.

We love Lorraine's striped style!

On Tuesday evening, the ITV favourite had a well-deserved night out, heading to a red carpet event for the channel - the ITV Palooza party - which was held at London's Royal Festival Hall. Lorraine brought the glamour - donning a gorgeous black asymmetric frock by popular label Yaura which set her back £85 from ASOS.

£19.50, Marks & Spencer

Not a price when you think the daytime TV star could command a designer gown if she wanted. The eye-catching number was close-fitting and featured long sleeves and ruffles on the skirt, giving it total flamenco gal vibes.

Black stiletto shoes with diamanté detail and a matching jewel-encrusted clutch bag were her accessories du jour, and she wore her trademark brunette mane in a sleek and straight style, with minimal makeup and a touch of colour in the form of a spicy red manicure. Full marks!

