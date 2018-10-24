Carol Vorderman wears vintage Victoria Beckham – and we love it Talk about the perfect winter ensemble

Carol Vorderman is currently standing in for Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine show, and it's not just her presenting skills that are wowing regular viewers, but her stylish fashion sense too. While hosting Wednesday's show, fans were eager to find out where Carol's gorgeous white ensemble was from; Carol teamed a white knitted tee with a Victoria Beckham origami-style skirt and this winter's must-have shoe – a leopard print ankle boot. Her white-on-white outfit is autumnal fashion goals, but it's not the first time Carol's worn the incredible Victoria Beckham creation.

She first wore the midi skirt back in 2015 at the Wear The Rose Live party at London's O2. Then, she also paired the piece with a white knitted top but added nude heels and a pair of red leather gloves. On Tuesday's show, Carol wore a stunning blue dress with bateau neckline and Monday's show saw Carol mix up her materials with a brown leather Karen Millen skirt and silk pink blouse.

MORE: The Queen's glove maker reveals why Her Majesty always wears the accessory

Former Countdown star Carol, 57, revealed her top tip for women when it comes to fashion in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Online in 2014. "Show off your good bits!" she told us. "Show off the good and don't stress about the bits you don't like so much, because that is just a waste of time." She went on to say: "If you want to wear a miniskirt, you go girl! Just do it. I wouldn't wear a miniskirt now because my legs aren't what used to be ten years ago, but it's whatever you're psychologically comfortable with. Just make sure you don't push the boundary with what you wear just because that's what fashion dictates." She also dished out some advice to women of all ages on being proud of your body type. "In the high fashion world, the models are very tall and very thin. But don't try and emulate a body shape that you aren't, because you'll only ever be disappointed if you don't achieve it." Wise words, Carol!

READ: Has Victoria Beckham been taking style tips from Meghan Markle?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.