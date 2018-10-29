Claudia Winkleman divides opinion on Strictly in her green glow-in-the-dark shoes The presenter's feet were the talk of social media

Who doesn't love an excuse to dress up on halloween? Whether you’re going for full-on fancy dress or just adding a bit of witchy glam to your wardrobe, the end of October is one of the fashion calendar's funnest moments. And this weekend saw some of our favourite TV stars getting stuck into the action too, with dramatic looks aplenty. One outfit that particularly caught our eye was Claudia Winkleman, who went for a stunning ‘80s-inspired dress teamed with a pair of spooky bright green heeled court shoes for a playful yet grown up take on 31 October dressing when she presented the Strictly results show on Sunday night.

Claudia's co-host Tess Daly posted this snap on Instagram

The Strictly Come Dancing host's dress is by designer label Isabel Marant and features a plunging neckline, eye-catching padded shoulders and a front gather detail, and is made from cocktail party-tastic dotted velvet. But the most noticeable part of the ensemble was surely her neon green shoes from Gina, which feature a pointed toe and towering heel.

The 46-year-old teamed the look with her trademark textured waves, long fringe, grungy smokey eyes and nude lips. The mum-of-three recently revealed to Hello! that she intends to never ditch the thick fringe, saying: "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe – there could be squirrels, parrots – I've got no idea. But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it."

READ MORE: Strictly host Claudia Winkleman opens up about 'mid-life crisis'

Claudia's fans were certainly impressed with the look when she re-posted a snap on Instagram taken by her stylist, Sinead McKeefry. One wrote: "Oh. My. Life. Those. Shoes" followed by a number of heart eye emojis, and another added: "I NEED those shoes in my life." However, one viewer was less impressed, tweeting at Claudia: "Why on earth are you wearing those awful shoes??? Lime green with a black dress??? Ghastly." Well, you can't win them all, can you?

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Autumn Winter 2018 fashion trends to know about