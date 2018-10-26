Amanda Holden presents This Morning wearing the Whistles dress of dreams How stunning is this dress?!

TV star Amanda Holden is fast-becoming a style star in our eyes. On Friday morning’s edition of This Morning, the 47-year-old joined Rylan Clark to present the show, interviewing the likes of Martine McCutcheon and actress Natasha McElhone. As usual, the Marks & Spencer food ambassador looked sensational, and opted for a Whistles dress from the latest collection. That’s right people, you can buy it now. The ‘Arabella’ floral, lilac dress is - as the website states - an ‘irresistible choice for a party, whatever the season’. What’s more, it’s created in fluid silk, meaning it will be a keeper for years and years.

Amanda was styled by Karl Willet

The dress costs £299, and is a mid-length design. Interestingly Amanda styled her frock with a pair of cool, white ankle boots, which are very similar to Holly Willoughby’s favourite boots.

Lilac floral dress, £299, Whistles

As per usual, Amanda’s hair and makeup were on point! Her caramel blonde hair was styled to perfection by her go-to hair stylist Mikey, who also tends to the tresses of Katie Piper, Ayda Williams and Tamara Ecclestone. To get Amanda’s perfect waves he used his trusty ghd styler and used the Living Proof hair products, which Jennifer Aniston famously loves.

Makeup wise, Amanda looked stunning with her mauve smoky eye makeup and her pretty pink lips, courtesy of her makeup artist Bryony Blake. To complete her look, Amanda opted for a vampy autumnal manicure.

On the show, Amanda and Rylan chatted to beauty expert Sarah Jossel and the trio discussed the beauty products that work wonders while you sleep.

It’s not the first time Amanda got all dressed up this week - we’ve seen her posing in a makeup chair for her new yet-to-be-revealed M&S ad campaign. The star posted the picture on Tuesday and her fans went crazy for her youthful look. In the photo, Amanda can be seen having her hair preened by hair and makeup artist Christian Vermaak – who is responsible for the polished looks of Tess Daly, Caroline Flack and Emma Bunton. Amanda's long blonde hair looks incredible in the shot, as does her makeup. Does she ever get it wrong, hey?

