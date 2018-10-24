Rochelle Humes just served the best alternative to a Christmas party dress Who needs a Christmas jumper, eh?

Christmas parties are just around the corner; no, we're not anywhere near December yet but check the shops and you'll see they're full of Christmas party dresses, from the classic little black dress to a full-on sequin showstopper. If you're looking for something stylishly different for this year's Christmas party, look to Rochelle Humes for the coolest alternative to a Christmas party dress. The This Morning host shared a picture of herself while on a shoot wearing the most incredible pair of star print trousers from Rixo London. The Rocky trousers, retailing for £196, feature a ridiculously cool kick-flare leg for an achingly stylish 70s silhouette, and the gilded star motif is pure party perfection.

Rochelle, who was taking part in a shoot for high street favourite M&S, for which she is part of a celebrity food panel alongside Amanda Holden, Emma Willis and Paddy McGuinness, added a wrap front black blouse and sparkly star-embellished heels from Kurt Geiger, costing £79. The mum-of-two was styled by Angie Smith, stylist to the stars including Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard. Rochelle's fans were loving her look; one posted: "Gorgeous as always! Those trousers are insane!" with another commenting "This is the best alternative to a Christmas jumper ever".

MORE: This M&S coat will be a sellout, trust us

The 29-year-old recently shared her skincare secrets, and the simple way she combats acne. As well as relying on a plethora of luxury skincare labels including Le Mer, Rochelle shared on her Instagram Stories her favourite spot lotion. Holding up a bottle of 10% Sulfur Paste from beauty brand Malin + Goetz, she wrote: "This is such a good little spot buster." Rochelle then popped a picture of herself covered in the cream, which was dotted all over face. According to the label, you apply the £19 paste to any acne-affected areas before bed and leave to dry overnight. Come morning, the white paste hardens which you then rinse away – along with any angry looking spots. We're bulk-buying.

SEE: Rochelle Humes' holiday photos will make you want to book the next flight to Ibiza

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.