Charlotte Hawkins just wore a Meghan Markle inspired dress – and we love it

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins brightened up Monday's show in a beautiful blue dress – and we couldn't help but think she's taken inspiration from Meghan Markle's royal tour wardrobe. The dress, from Damsel in a Dress, was the exact same colour as the one the Duchess of Sussex wore in Fiji. Meghan's dress, by designer Safiyaa, featured a beautiful cape silhouette in 'Fijan blue' while Charlotte's was a more modest day dress, featuring a fluted hem and cap sleeves. Charlotte added a pair of matching blue leopard print heels from Dune and her signature tousled hair do.

This isn't the first time Charlotte's twinned with Meghan; when talking about Meghan's royal tour faux pas, when she accidently left the return label on her red Self Portrait dress as she arrived in Tonga on the royal tour. 43-year-old Charlotte admitted she herself had made a similar mistake, leaving the sticky label on the bottom of her shoes. She posted to Instagram: "Oh it happens to us all…just to prove the Duchess of Sussex is not the only one with a label on show – look what eagle-eyed @lauratobinweather spotted on the bottom of my shoe!" She then posted a snap to her account of her red John Lewis boots with the label on the sole. Oops!

Over the weekend, Charlotte racked up another fashion moment when presenting her Sunday Classic FM radio show. Charlotte posted a picture of herself to Instagram in a cute and casual denim button up dress from Sosandar, which retails for £69, paired with camel boots from Mint Velvet. Charlotte's fans loved her Sunday look, with one commenting "ooh wow absolutely love this outfit" and another saying "Love those boots! Looking good as usual!" Sosandar is one of Charlotte's go-to labels, and she often relies on the brand for her Good Morning Britain outfits including an on-trend polka dot blue dress.

