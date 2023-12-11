14 stylish party dresses to wear this Christmas: 'It's about going all out glam!'

As we approach peak party season, we’re more than in the mood for sequins, rhinestones, metallics and feathers and all the other joy inducing party essentials. You don’t know me all that well but I’m HELLO!’s resident party wear obsessive so it’s only right that I share my top picks with you.

To be honest, I wish I had the social life of an A-lister, but around the holidays I do try and cram in a few events to get dressed up for - it’s fun. Whether you opt for a stylish sequin blazer, or a cool suit, a pair of sequin trousers (styled expertly with an oversized blazer and a pair of statement earrings but of course!) or a sequin skirt, your party wear outfit needs to wow.

If you’re in the market for a Christmas party dress - y’know, one that you can wear for your work’s Christmas party, and maybe even Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve - you’ve come to the right place as I’ve scoured the internet for party dresses to get you noticed. I've also reached out to my stylish colleagues to ask what dress they've chosen this year for their party frock.

Here at HELLO! we don’t want you to spend money on clothes for the sake of buying clothes, but do you want to know the great thing about the humble party dress? It’s pretty timeless. I have dresses in my wardrobe I wear year after year. My favourite is this Michael Kors dress (below) - I’m a sucker for sequins and I wangled this in the Black Friday sale on NETAPORTER one year. Winning!

© Leanne Bayley My go-to Christmas party dress

How I chose the best Christmas party dresses

Variety: As much as I love sequins, I don't want it to be full of them. A Christmas party dress could be velvet, satin, lace or even - shock horror - not black!

As much as I love sequins, I don't want it to be full of them. A Christmas party dress could be velvet, satin, lace or even - shock horror - not black! Price: Tried to keeps costs reasonable and you won't find a Christmas party dres over £1000.

Tried to keeps costs reasonable and you won't find a Christmas party dres over £1000. Flattering styles: Cameras are out at Christmas parties, and you'll want your Christmas party dress to be flattering and chic.

What's the secret to nailing the perfect Christmas party look

I reached out to one of my favourite party wear designers - the one and only Nadine Merabi who is the Creative Director of her namesake brand. She told me: "For me, the perfect party outfit is always a combination of sequins, sparkles and velvet. Always go for something you feel comfortable in but remember less definitely isn't more at Christmas. It's about going all out glam! When it comes to nailing the perfect Christmas party look, confidence is your best accessory. It's like the glittering star on top of the tree – it makes everything shine!"

What are the partywear trends for 2023?

"The LBD always has a moment during party season. It’s so classic and never goes out of style. Our Kimberley dress is the perfect LBD for party season this year. Gorgeous soft velvet with a structured skirt, internal corset and jewel embellished square neckline its incredibly flattering on so many shapes and has a real fun and flirty vibe!"

But what's the most flattering style party dress?

Nadine said: "The most flattering style of a party dress is the one that makes you feel like the incredible, unique individual you are. Fashion should empower and celebrate your body and your personality, no matter your shape or size. It's not about fitting into a certain mould; it's about embracing your own style and celebrating your own beauty. Your choice of a party dress should reflect your unique spirit and radiate confidence. When you feel good in what you wear, you'll light up any room and leave a lasting impression. So, wear what makes you feel like the superstar you are, because the most flattering party dress is the one that reflects your authentic and fantastic self."