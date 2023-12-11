14 stylish party dresses to wear this Christmas: 'It's about going all out glam!'

As we approach peak party season, we’re more than in the mood for sequins, rhinestones, metallics and feathers and all the other joy inducing party essentials. You don’t know me all that well but I’m HELLO!’s resident party wear obsessive so it’s only right that I share my top picks with you.
If you’re in the market for a Christmas party dress - y’know, one that you can wear for your work’s Christmas party, and maybe even Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve - you’ve come to the right place as I’ve scoured the internet for party dresses to get you noticed. I've also reached out to my stylish colleagues to ask what dress they've chosen this year for their party frock.
5 party dresses based on the key party wear trends for 2023
Here at HELLO! we don’t want you to spend money on clothes for the sake of buying clothes, but do you want to know the great thing about the humble party dress? It’s pretty timeless. I have dresses in my wardrobe I wear year after year. My favourite is this Michael Kors dress (below) - I’m a sucker for sequins and I wangled this in the Black Friday sale on NETAPORTER one year. Winning!
How I chose the best Christmas party dresses
Variety: As much as I love sequins, I don't want it to be full of them. A Christmas party dress could be velvet, satin, lace or even - shock horror - not black!
Price: Tried to keeps costs reasonable and you won't find a Christmas party dres over £1000.
Flattering styles: Cameras are out at Christmas parties, and you'll want your Christmas party dress to be flattering and chic.
What's the secret to nailing the perfect Christmas party look
I reached out to one of my favourite party wear designers - the one and only Nadine Merabi who is the Creative Director of her namesake brand. She told me: "For me, the perfect party outfit is always a combination of sequins, sparkles and velvet. Always go for something you feel comfortable in but remember less definitely isn't more at Christmas. It's about going all out glam! When it comes to nailing the perfect Christmas party look, confidence is your best accessory. It's like the glittering star on top of the tree – it makes everything shine!"
What are the partywear trends for 2023?
"The LBD always has a moment during party season. It’s so classic and never goes out of style. Our Kimberley dress is the perfect LBD for party season this year. Gorgeous soft velvet with a structured skirt, internal corset and jewel embellished square neckline its incredibly flattering on so many shapes and has a real fun and flirty vibe!"
H&M Silver Sequin Dress
H&M Party Dress Of Dreams
Editor's Pick
"I bought this amazing dress in black for party season last year and I've worn it again and again every time I have an event or fancy do, and I get compliments every single time. I love it so much that when I realised they'd brought it out again this year, and in silver - I had to get it! It's in the post but I know with confidence that it's flattering and comfortable so it'll be a winner. I'm excited to wear it with some chunky boots - it really works whatever footwear you choose. No brainer, if you ask me!" Katherine Robinson, Senior Lifestyle Editor.
Shipping: Members get 10% off their first order and free delivery over £30
Sizes: 6 - 16
Colours: Black
Returns: Over the festive period you will have until January 31 to return your purchases
I can confirm that I've seen Katherine in the black version of this dress and she looked absolutely phenomenal. The silver is going to be seriously stylish!
Nadine Merabi Miley Black Feather Trimmed Dress
Nadine Merabi Party Dress Of Dreams
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £350. UK next day delivery, you'll need to order by 2pm Monday-Thursday and will cost £10.00
Sizes: 4 - 18
Colours: Black
Returns: Your item must be raised on the brand's Returns Portal and sent back within 14 days of receipt
There's no secret that I love Nadine Merabi designs, and couldn't resist adding one to this round-up of party dresses. When I think of this brand, feathers often come to mind - probably because of the iconic Darcie PJs loved by celebrities and royals. But feathers also adorn the dresses, too!
Style this for your party with a pair of rhinestone covered tights (trust me - it's a vibe!) sexy pointy shoes and a bedazzled clutch bag.
Saloni Camille Bow-Embellished Velvet Midi Dress
Saloni Party Dress Of Dreams
Shipping: To ensure your purchase arrives before 24th December, order by 3pm 19 December. For next day delivery, order by 3pm and the last date for next day delivery is 21 December
Sizes: 4 - 16
Colours: Black
Returns: Within 28 days
The perfect party dress that will be a classic for years to come. Bows are in vogue right now, and this dress certainly has bows-a-plenty. The 'Camille' dress is inspired by vintage styles, and the decorative bows are embellished with faux pearls, iridescent beads and glistening crystals.
Wear yours to your festive party with strappy black sandals or velvet pointy stilettos.
Mango Strapless Sequined Dress In Silver
Mango Party Dress Of Dreams
Editor's Pick
"This fabulous dress is on my wish list this year. Although I'm more of a "gold" person, I've slowly turned my attention to the recent silver trend. I love the structured silhouette, the strapless detail, and of course, the sequins! You can either style this piece with co-ordinating silver heels for a truly showstopping ensemble, or dress it down with sheer black tights and heeled boots. Either way, I think this dress will make an instant impact at the Christmas party this year." Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor
Shipping: £3.95 (Free from £30) or free to a Mango store
Sizes: 8, 10, 12
Colours: Silver
Returns: You have 30 days from the dispatch date of your order to make exchanges and returns
Sharnaz has good taste - this dress is a total showstopper, and it's not too expensive. You need to work fast though as it's running out of stock in some sizes.
New Look Black Satin Corsage Halter Midaxi Dress
New Look Party Dress Of Dreams
Shipping: FREE express Click & Collect on orders over £19.99. Plus, FREE home delivery options available.
Sizes: 6 - 22
Colours: Black
Returns: Within 28 days and is free when returned to any New Look store
I'm getting Carrie Bradshaw vibes with this slinky little number from New Look. With its halter neckline, soft satin finish and corsage detail, this extra-special dress needs to be worn for a fun night out with your gals.
Complete the party-ready look with a red lip and strappy heels.
Rixo Celia Silk Velvet Black Dress
Rixo Party Dress Of Dreams
Shipping: Standard delivery (2-5 days) is £5 and the last day for guaranteed delivery for Christmas is Wednesday 20 December
Sizes: 6 - 26
Colours: Black
Returns: Orders placed between 20 November and 25 December can be returned free of charge until 9 January 2024
Rixo is fast-becoming one of my new favourite fashion brands - it's just so stylish, and I love how the models are styled as well. Another exciting thing about Rixo - you can give the dresses a try on in the comfort of your home without having to buy them outright. That's right, Rixo launched a Try Before You Buy service which allows customers in the UK to try their favourite pieces at home without a financial burden. Powered by Harper, who manage Rixo’s existing concierge service, the Try Before You Buy scheme is completely innovative and is the first of its kind in the UK.
Anthropologie Audette Sheer Slim Mini Dress In Sand
Anthropologie Party Dress Of Dreams
Editor's Pick
"Anthropologie's gold mesh mini dress is at the top of my wish list right now, as I think it will make the ultimate New Year's Eve dress. The A-line silhouette feels like the perfect choice for a long night as it's not too tight, and the gorgeous open-back gives it that extra wow-factor. I love the lightly flared sleeves and of course the sequin finish, and I'll be wearing it with a pair of gold heels and chunky gold jewellery to match." Sophie Bates, Commerce Writer.
Shipping: Free shipping for UK orders over £75
Sizes: XS - XL
Colours: Sand
Returns: Within 30 days of the purchase date.
Sophie has good taste - which is a good thing because she works on the HELLO! shopping team with me.
Marks & Spencer Sequin Ruched Midi Column Dress In Silver
Marks & Spencer Party Dress Of Dreams
Shipping: Free standard delivery on orders over £60, or order before 10pm for free next-day in-store collection
Sizes: Petite: 8-20, Regular: 6-24, Long: 8-20
Colours: Silver
Returns: Within 35 days of the purchase date
If you recognise this dress it's because actress Zawe Ashton wore it in the Marks & Spencer Christmas advert. And like Zawe, you too can shine bright on special occasions in this sequinned column dress. It's cut to a regular fit, with an elegant high neckline and long sleeves.
Style this dress with an elegant pair of silver heels, and a smokey eye.
H&M Rhinestone-Trimmed Black Bandeau Dress
H&M Party Dress Of Dreams
Shipping: Members get 10% off their first order and free delivery over £30
Sizes: 6 - 16
Colours: Black
Returns: Over the festive period you will have until January 31 to return your purchases
Now, this is for the woman who wants to get noticed over the holidays. The short, fitted bandeau dress features a sparkly rhinestone-trimmed sweetheart neckline with a concealed metal wire.
Style with sheer black tights, an oversized blazer and a pair of chandelier statement earrings.
Good American Always Fits Plissé Maxi Dress In Black
Good American Party Dress Of Dreams
Editor's Pick
"Good American is known for its flattering fits for curvy girls, and when I saw this dress (in the sale!) it ticked all the boxes for what I wanted for New Year's Eve - something that's sexy but easy to pack, easy to style and easy to wear. I sized down as recommended in the comments on the Good American website and it fits like a glove, with a slouchy 1970s-80s vibe. The pleated fabric, with a slight shine, is so soft, and the ruching helps highlight all the right curves. (A couple of caveats: this maxi dress is very lightweight and it's quite long - I'm almost 5'9" and the hem nearly reaches the floor.)
"I haven't decided how to style it - I think it would look just as great with heels and glittering jewellery as it would with boots and layers of gold chains. Throw in a sparkling evening bag, I'll be ready to greet 2024 in style." Karen Silas, Senior Lifestyle Editor.
Shipping: Allow 1 to 2 days for order processing. GoodAmerican offers shipping within the U.S. and international via their partner Global-E.
Sizes: XXS-5XL
Colours: Black, Chartrusse
Returns: Final sale items cannot be returned or exchanged
Karen's on to a winner with this dress. I love how Good American has so many good deals on site right now.
SLA The Label Billie Blazer Dress In Silver
SLA The Label Party Dress Of Dreams
Shipping: UK standard shipping is 2 - 5 working days and costs £3.99
Sizes: XXS - XL (and available in petite too)
Colours: Silver, Red
Returns: Within 14 days
I was lucky enough to get the chance to see this dress up close and personal when SLA The Label founder Sarah Ashcroft met with members of the press to show off her collection of partywear, and wow, it nearly blinded me with the sparkle. A true party dress, this is one brand you need to check out if you're not already familiar.
Style this dress with a fabulous designer handbag, sheer tights and a faux fur coat.
Rebecca Rhoades Casey Sequin Sleeved Midi Dress In Black
Rebecca Rhoades Party Dress Of Dreams
Shipping: Please allow up to 10 days for delivery on the majority of the pieces. The team make everything from scratch in their studio in Leeds, UK
Sizes: 6 - 16
Colours: Black
Returns: Within 14 days of receiving your item. Return postage fees belong to the customer.
I have a Rebecca Rhoades dress - it's a sequin one that I featured in my round-up of best sequin dresses - but this dress has caught my eye today. Why? Because I know a lot of women feel happy and safe when they're wearing a black LBD that's nipped in at the waist, has a V-neckline and long sleeves. It's a classic for a reason, but this one has been elevated with super sparkly sleeves so I wanted to share it with you all.
Self-Portrait Bouclé Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
Self-Portrait Party Dress Of Dreams
Editor's Pick
"This dress ticks all the boxes for my perfect party dress. Icy blue, super sparkly, ultra-mini. What more could I want? For extra glitter, I'll add these more budget-friendly shoes from Zara.
"Given the high price tag, I'll need to wear this multiple times over the festive season, and I'm more than happy to. I see this blue boucle number working for the orchestra concert of Christmas music I'm going to, as well as Christmas Eve drinks and maybe I'll even be able to wheel it out again on New Year's Eve." Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.
Shipping: Free deliveries on order over £100 and will take 2 - 4 days to arrive
Sizes: 4 - 16
Colours: Black
Returns: Within 14 days using a free returns service
This dress is so Mel! This dress could be worn all year round as well - perfect for a vacation and for the holiday season.
River Island Black Off Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress
River Island Party Dress Of Dreams
Shipping: Standard delivery £4 (free on orders over £50+) and order by 8pm for next day delivery (priced at £6
Sizes: 6 - 18
Colours: Black
Returns: Within 28 days (and Christmas returns you have until 14 January)
How much am I loving this off-the-shoulder design? It's just so classy, especially with the draped detailing. This would be the perfect dress for a winter wedding as well.
Nadine said: "The most flattering style of a party dress is the one that makes you feel like the incredible, unique individual you are. Fashion should empower and celebrate your body and your personality, no matter your shape or size. It's not about fitting into a certain mould; it's about embracing your own style and celebrating your own beauty. Your choice of a party dress should reflect your unique spirit and radiate confidence. When you feel good in what you wear, you'll light up any room and leave a lasting impression. So, wear what makes you feel like the superstar you are, because the most flattering party dress is the one that reflects your authentic and fantastic self."