Charlotte Hawkins' palm-print dress is royally approved – AND it's a high street steal It's giving us summer feels…

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins isn't ready to give up summer just yet if her tropical dress is anything to go by. The 43-year-old presenter wowed on Tuesday's edition of the show in a pink leaf-patterned dress with v-neckline and obi-style wrap belt. The best news is, is that Charlotte's dress, from Issa at House of Fraser, is in the sale, reduced from £110 to just £55. But you'll have to be quick if you want a slice of Charlotte's style, as it's selling out fast, with only a few sizes left online. Charlotte kept the rest of her outfit simple with black heels.

Charlotte's dress, aptly called the Kate, is almost the exact same style as the one the Duchess of Cambridge wore to announce her engagement to Prince William back in October 2010. Kate's dress, from the same designer, Issa, was a rich royal blue to co-ordinate with her stunning engagement ring, and as soon as Kate stepped out in her engagement dress, it was snapped up by copy-Kate's who wanted to emulate the future Duchess of Cambridge and the rush of sales made the outfit instantly iconic. The dress is so well-loved that the brand have continued to stock it, currently retailing for £99 at House of Fraser online.

GMB's Charlotte has become a firm favourite among GMB's audience, not only for her presenting skills alongside Ben Shepherd but for her fashion sense too. One fan commented on her recent look: "Oh my goodness that dress is really beautiful" while another posted "So loved your outfit today Charlotte, such a lovely dress, looked fabulous". Last week, Charlotte joined fellow GMB presenters Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin for a glam night out at ITV's Palooza; the trio looked stunning, with Charlotte wearing an ombre navy sequin frock from Rixo London, £375.

