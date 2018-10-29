Billie and Sam Faiers dress to impress on Lorraine as they discuss motherhood They're certainly stylish siblings

Sam and Billie Faiers have returned to work and we are seriously loving their style. The sisters appeared on Lorraine dressed in different but equally gorgeous looks. 27-year-old Sam wore an incredible white statement Balmain jacket with gold buttons - the designer blazer is something we imagine Kim Kardashian-West rocking in Hollywood. The former TOWIE star wore it with a simple white top, tight skinny jeans and a pair of pale pink strappy heeled sandals. Her sister, 28-year-old Billie on the other hand went for a more dressy look with a very of-the-moment animal print maxi dress which buttoned-up at the front and tied at the waist and she wore white Gucci block heeled sandals to complete the look.

The sisters were appearing on the show to promote the new series of their ITV hit show, The Mummy Diaries. Both women are mothers to two children each. Billie has Nelly and Arthur, while Sam has Rosie and Paul. Not shying away from controversy, they each addressed the backlash they had received in recent months for posting various pictures of their kids on their Instagram accounts. Sam for sharing an image of herself breastfeeding Rosie, and Billie for sharing an image of her daughter, Nelly, in the bath.

Billie said: "I just thought it was such cute, fun picture. I didn’t see anything negative when I posted the picture and once one person makes a negative comment it opens the door for so many people to do it."

Sam added: "I don’t really understand it - I don’t post that I breastfeed all the time but I really do it as I have a platform... there’s not enough of it sometimes and some young mums don't know it’s an option…

"I find it uncomfortable, the people who ever suggest it's something else you think, 'Why are you even saying it?' It’s an innocent, nice picture!"