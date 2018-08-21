Sam Faiers confirms The Mummy Diaries return date – find out when it's back! Sam Faiers has opened up about the new series of the Mummy Diaries

Sam Faiers has confirmed airdate for the much-anticipated return of her parenting reality show, The Mummy Diaries! The proud mum-of-two tweeted the exciting news on Tuesday, writing: "Just had confirmed #TheMummyDiaries returns September 26th at 9pm on @ITVBe. If you see our promo running, tweet me a pic or vid. Can't wait for all you to see what we’ve been up too!" Fans were quick to express their excitement over the return of the show, with one writing: "So excited to catch up with what my favourite family have all been up to. You're all so genuine, down to earth and REAL. Everybody's favourite family and TV show."

Sam has revealed the return date for The Mummy Diaries

Another person added: "Cannot wait for Mummy Diaries to come back! I have followed you guys since day one. See you in September." Sam and her sister, Billie Faiers, shared snaps from filming the show on Monday, and the 27-year-old wrote: "Filming today for The Mummy Diaries (series four) glam squad @jadeewen_mua & @iamjamesjohnson & a special thank you to @stephaniehadriscosmetics for my #dermaplaning facial last night. Love you sis @billiefaiersofficial only a few days until we will be celebrating in Ibiza together."

The show, which will air on ITV2, follows Sam and her partner, Paul, with their children, two-year-old Paul and nine-month-old Rosie, along with Billie, her fiancé Greg Shephard, and their children, four-year-old Nelly and Arthur, one. Billie opened up to HELLO! about Sam's new arrival back in November, saying: "Being an aunty is so special - it's a completely different bond. It's all the fun things. There's things that you would maybe say to your own children 'No - you can't do that!' but with your nieces and nephews, you let them do things with you that they wouldn't do with their Mum. You can be more lenient with them."

