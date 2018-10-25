Frankie Bridge will make you want this Primark jumper The singer looked amazing in her high street winter outfit

Frankie Bridge is one cool dresser. The former Saturdays singer has got her winter look totally nailed as she showed on Wednesday on social media. The star posted a picture of her latest outfit to her Instagram Stories and it's super gorgeous. Frankie looked stunning in an animal print jumper by high street fave Primark, teaming the top with a classic three-quarter length coat by Zara, black jeans by Rag & Bone and biker boots by Ash. It's pretty much the perfect look for this season. Frankie's cute pixie haircut complemented her edgy style perfectly. We need to find a way to look this cool.

Photo credit: Instagram / Frankie Bridge

After much hunting online, we finally tracked down Frankie's lovely Primark top which was on sale for around £12. Sadly, it isn't available to buy online any more but you might still be lucky and find it in store.

Frankie's funky jeans are available to buy online at £215 from rag-bone.com. The high rise skinny jeans with splits at the knee are the kind of trousers that go with just about any top, so a great investment. They are selling out fast though, with several sizes already sold out, so be quick.

The star commented on her own outfit on Instagram, writing: "Yes to winter clothes". We'd have to agree Frankie. All these cosy printed jumpers, 80s style split jeans and comfy boots have us in the mood to wrap up right now.

And don't get us started on Frankie's beyond perfect brows and berry nail colour. She's so winter ready.

