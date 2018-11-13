Countdown's Rachel Riley shows off incredibly toned midriff in sparkly mini dress The perfect Christmas party dress? Absolutely.

All eyes were on Rachel Riley as she stepped out looking incredible at the British Takeaway Awards in London on Monday night. Looking totally festive-ready, the 32-year-old opted for a metallic mini-dress that completely stole the show. Dark silver, the design was slightly Space Age, slightly disco. It featured a chain mail-esque design, long-sleeves and subtle cut-out panels that showed off her toned midriff.

Lucky we're having an unusually warm November, hey? Rachel opted for bare legs and wore black peep-toe shoes with oversized strap details. Her beauty look was pretty gorgeous too. Styling her hair in her staple side parting, she added a loose, bouncy curl to the ends. Her skin was golden and suitably dewy, her eyes boasted a subtle feline flick with ultra fluttery lashes and a subtle swipe of shadow and she made a statement with bright pillar box red lips.

Posting images of herself posing on the red carpet to her Instagram, the Countdown presenter was quick to receive mega praise for her look. One follower wrote: 'Wow wow wow you look incredible absolutely mind blowing', while another wrote: 'Looking very beautiful Hun'.

Definitely a more out-there look for the presenter, who's currently dating Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev, 38, during the day she is often seen in more demure, colourful looks. However, she did once opt for another silver show stopper. Back in December last year, all eyes were on Riley when she attended a Grassroot Soccer gala in a halter neck floor length silver gown with a thigh-high split by London designer, Gomez Gracia.

Something tells us she should definitely rock a metallic dress more regularly, don't you think?