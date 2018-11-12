Coleen Rooney just wore the most fabulous Zara tweed top - and it cost her just £29 A fashion bargain for the wife of Wayne Rooney...

Coleen Rooney is known for her endless designer wardrobe which is stuffed to the brim with the most expensive items. From her Gucci accessories to the Johanna Oriz dress she wore to the races, the mother-of-four is rarely seen without a pricey buy or two. In fact, Coleen told the Liverpool Echo that her first designer purchase was when she was just 16. "It was a Marc Jacobs dress from Justine at (Liverpool boutique) Cricket to wear to Wayne’s dad’s 40th." So, you can imagine our surprise on Monday morning, when the WAG shared an adorable shot on Instagram of her gorgeous sons and Wayne, cosied up in their winter attire. Coleen's houndstooth checked top is actually from high street store Zara and priced at just £29.99. Who would have thought it? What's more, the tweed top has a funnel collar, button fastening at the neck, a fringed hem and is available online now in all sizes. And at such a bargain price, it would almost be rude not to invest.

Coleen looked fabulous in her latest family shot

The busy mum admittedly does shop on the high street occasionally. Last year, whilst watching husband Wayne at Everton's Goodison Park, she stepped out in a galactic navy blouse that set her back £125 from John Lewis. The shooting star print is still a big hit on the catwalk so the top was a great choice and she teamed it with jeans, a silver pendant necklace and diamond stud earrings.

£29.99, Zara

Back in 2010, the Liverpool-born star fetaured in a stunning high fashion shoot with HELLO! and gave us the lowdown on all things stylish.

The 32-year-old, who is known for her fabulous swimwear, told us that the reason people often speculate that she has had surgery is all down to her bikinis! “The secret is halterneck bikinis. A halterneck bikini pulls you up."

