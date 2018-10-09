Rachel Riley just stepped out in Meghan Markle's favourite designer and wow... Royal fashion inspiration for the Countdown presenter?

Rachel Riley had a very eventful Monday evening at Grosvenor House, at a the Legends of Football Awards. The pretty Countdown host wowed the red carpet with her attire - a sexy red jumpsuit by high end designer Roland Mouret. The close-fitting catsuit had a lace cross cut-out back and was sleeveless, with a flared hem and a high neckline.The ensemble set her back an eye-watering £2,160 and is part of the designer's current collection. The 32-year-old added sparkly drop earrings, a selection of cocktail rings and peep-toe stiletto high heels and wore her trademark blonde hair swept away from her face. Smokey eye makeup and a splash of terracotta lipstick finished her look.

Rachel looked fabulous in a Roland Mouret jumpsuit

The Duchess of Sussex is a huge fan of the designer Roland Mouret, favouring his 'Barwick' dress that she has in two colours. On the second day of the royal tour of Ireland in July, the 37-year-old met with the president– Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, dressed in the stunning grey design.

Meghan loves Roland Mouret designs - she last wore a dress by the brand in July

It boasted her favourite neckline - off-the-shoulder - and had asymmetric shape with a draped skirt and sculpted panels. Meghan wore the same frock in navy blue the day before her wedding two months earlier.

Loading the player...

Prince Harry's wife and the French-born designer have been close friends for many years and have been spotted having lunch together in the past. At one point, Roland was even rumoured to be the one to design her wedding dress. Meghan previously spoke about her relationship with him. "This man in a bathrobe said, 'I love to dress you,'" she said. "I thought 'whaaat?' Then he told me who he was and we've been friends ever since."

MORE: Rochelle Humes just channeled Meghan Markle with the Duchess's favourite neckline

Roland has spoken very fondly of the royal, and has said she "what she likes". He told the New York Post: "Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her."

READ: Loved Meghan Markle's Gabriela Hearst bag? We've found the perfect dupe and it will cost you £39