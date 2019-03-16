Rachel Riley reveals Rachel Riley reveals surprising marriage plans with Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev She opened up about their future

Rachel Riley has opened up about her relationship with Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, revealing that she doesn't plan to marry him in the future – despite feeling very happy and settled. Speaking to the Radio Times last year, she said: "I am in love now. I don’t feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled."

Rachel and Pasha have been together for five years

The Countdown star was previously married to ex-husband Jamie Gilbert for 16 months, having been together for nine years. She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

Rachel and Pasha met on the 2013 series of Strictly, and began dating shortly after she was eliminated from the show. The maths whizz recently responded to some criticism on Twitter after one troll branded her a 'Strictly curse' – retweeting the message and replying "What a charmer," alongside a heart emoji.

The star has revealed she doesn't plan to marry Pacha

Of course, her legion of fans were quick to support her, with one writing: "99% of the public love you for you as you are. Bright, funny and gorgeous. Ignore the haters! X." Another joked, "I bet you're losing sleep over this numpty" while a third commented: "There is no need for personal insults and Strictly has nothing to do with the topic being discussed."

Rachel has previously spoken to HELLO! about how she and Pasha maintain such a happy relationship, saying, "I think it's up to the individual couple. You have to work out what's good for you. I think talking is good. Pasha and I are both quite chilled and quite independent. We can go off and do our own things but then we also really look forward to seeing each other when we get the chance."

