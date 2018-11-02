Kate Garraway surprises with bold leopard-print outfit and very retro new hairstyle Leopard print for the win

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway stepped a little out of her usual style comfort zone for Friday's edition of the show – wearing a bold red leopard-print suit to lead the news programme alongside Richard Madeley. You'll be glad to learn the glam-rock two-piece is actually a high-street bargain, too, with the jacket (£45) and the trousers (£28) both still available in all sizes from Very.co.uk. Yay! And, some fans reckoned that Kate might actually dropping a hint with her outfit choice – since the 'wild' print could be interpreted as a nod to a certain new reality series starting on ITV any day now.

Kate looked gorgeous in the animal-print trouser suit

"#Mood - wild! Well it is a #friday! @gmb. Love this leopard print trouser suit from @veryuk," Kate wrote on the style snap, to plenty of compliments from her followers. "You look like one of Charlie's Angels from the 70s. Cute," one wrote, while another speculated: "You ready for the jungle??"

Kate's fans clearly don't miss a trick, since they also noticed she is styling her hair differently for the new season – giving the modern suit a retro twist with some seventies-style flicks, reminding many of a certain seventies bombshell. "Loved the Farrah style hair!" one commented. We concur.

On Thursday, the presenter actually set herself a style challenge, admitting that the colder weather is making her feel miserable and that wearing brighter clothes helps give her a boost. "Okay so it’s cold, it’s wet, it’s November - this is when I usually retreat into black & stay there - not this year! Am setting myself the challenge of #stayingbright 'til Spring to see if it helps me FEEL brighter too! Kicking off with #cosyknits from @newlook - we’ll see how long it lasts!!!!" she wrote on another gorgeous outfit post. We like your style, Kate – here's to more rainbow brights and bold prints…