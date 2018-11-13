Kate Garraway wore an incredible H&M suit on Good Morning Britain and we want it right now It's a high street look we want to wear all winter long

Trouser suits have proven a key trend this season with everyone from Victoria Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex rocking the look and now Kate Garraway has joined them. The Good Morning Britain presenter appeared on the show on Tuesday morning in an amazing grey version and looked the epitome of office chic.

Designed by one of our go-to high street shops, H&M, the tapered trousers, which retail at £24.99, and tailored jacket, £34.99, featured a faint checked pattern, channelling the current plaid trend of the moment. Flattering and feminine, the jacket featured a long lapel collar which ran half way down the front, giving the illusion of a nipped in waist. Never one to shy away from a splash of bold colour, Garraway opted to elevate the look with a vibrant fuschia pink shirt with frill detailing at the front and a pair of gorgeous deep berry pink suede pointed stilettos from Dune.

Styled by celebrity favourite @DebbieDresses, otherwise known as Debbie Harper, Kate works with her not only for her Good Morning Britain presenting slot but also for other TV appearances and award shows. The stylist is also the brains behind Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins looks. She certainly has an undeniable signature style of smart but playful outfits, often putting her clients in tailored pieces that also feature some eye catching details whether that's through pattern or colour.

The picture of Kate's suit was actually posted to Debbie's Instagram account and followers were quick to comment just how much they loved the latest ensemble. One wrote: 'stunning as always', while another simply said, 'gorgeous'.

If the latest reactions are anything to go by, something tells us pant suits are here to stay - will you snap one up this season?