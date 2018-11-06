This is what Kate Garraway wore to parents evening - and you might be surprised We doubt she ever embarrasses her children with her sartorial choices

Kate Garraway has proven she's just as stylish off-screen as she is on-screen. Uploading a photo of herself in a gorgeous outfit in her latest post, she revealed that's what she opted to wear to parents evening and it is serious #mumgoals. The Good Morning Britain and Smooth Radio presenter showed off a beautiful burnt orange midi dress with amazing cut-out and colour block detailing and finished the look with red court shoes. Correct us if we're wrong but we reckon the mum-of-two must easily be the most stylish school attendee.

A fashion devotee, her Instagram is awash with sartorial inspiration. The 51-year-old uploads her outfits almost daily and she's the queen of mixing things up so, no matter your personal style, you're bound to find something you love. On top of this, her choices cater to all budgets as she often selects a mix of both high end and high street brands.

Recently she stunned viewers dressed in a killer red leopard print suit from online retailers Very UK. Professing her mood as "wild" in the caption, she styled the outfit perfectly with a black slip top and matching mess pointed stilettos and it's definitely one of our favourite looks we've ever seen on her. Her fans were quick to comment on just how good she looked, writing the likes of: "Looking mighty fine if you don't mind me saying so", "you look fantastic Kate" and "oh wow, I love that outfit".

The women who is behind a lot of Kate's looks is actually stylist to the stars, Debbie Harper, who's known as Debbie Dresses. She not only works with the presenter but also her co-presenters Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. If these ladies are anything to go by, she certainly has flawless taste.