Find out why Holly Willoughby had to change outfit last minute on I'm a Celebrity We need Holly's jungle wardrobe...

Wednesday's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! was an action-packed show as always, but we have to confess, we were more excited about Holly Willoughby's latest look that all the creepy crawlies. The stunning mother-of-three looked incredible in a brand new ensemble - which gave us all the stylish vibes. Wearing a double denim ensemble consisting of a ba&sh denim shirt and a Madewell denim skirt, the TV star has once again made us really want to go shopping and update our wardrobes ASAP - though it might be a tad too chilly here in the UK to get our pins out in a denim mini.

Luckily for Holly, when the heavens opened and it started raining, she had a stylish £1,890 Chloe parka to stop her from getting soaked.

Angie Smith - the stylist behind Holly's amazing wardrobe - listed where everything the star wore was from on her Instagram account and fans quickly headed to the micro blogging site to get the lowdown on her latest getup.

Holly's latest outfit captured by @RealityFashionHunters

Holly's double denim outfit was teamed with a pair of tan lace up boots, and they're the cult famous Grenson Nanette boots - the fashionista's boot of the moment! Holly wore the black pair on the first night of I'm a Celeb, but it would appear she loves them so much she has them in the Tan Handpainted shade, as well. Lucky Holly!

Fans have been loving Holly's boots she has been donning since she arrived in the jungle - a huge change from her nude high heels she wears on This Morning. After all - comfort is important whilst on location and glam shoes would look a little out of place wouldn't they? Holly has worn three pairs of designer boots so far - a £295 pair from Russell and Bromley, a £255 pair by Grenson and a £370 pair by Maje. If you are looking for chic worker- style boots for less - you need to head to Marks & Spencer. The brand has a pair of lace-Up 'Ankle Hiker Boots' with faux fur trim that will set you back just £45. Result!

On Tuesday night's show, the Celebrity Juice panellist stepped out in a festive red check dress from luxury high street brand All Saints, which she teamed with a swanky Isabel Marant studded belt. She completed the look with a pair of edgy Maje boots.

Unsurprisingly, as soon as Holly donned the striking frock, the All Saints website went down, due to the high demand of shoppers itching to get their hands on the dress.

Luckily, department store John Lewis stock the brand as a concession and we found it! The 'Tala' shirt dress and is priced at £128 and boasts a lovely, loose draped fit, a tie -waist and a directional, handkerchief hem.

