Marks & Spencer is selling a dupe of Holly Willoughby's I'm a Celeb boots – and they're just £45! Holly's fans are going crazy for her sassy hiker boots on the show

Amazing news. High street fave M&S is selling a gorgeous pair of lace-up hiking boots, very similar to the sassy boots Holly Willoughby just wore on I'm a Celeb. Since the new series aired on Sunday evening, the TV presenter – who is filling in for Ant McPartlin - has showcased three different pairs of black ankle hiking boots. Holly's Instagram fans are all over her shoe choices, with many asking where to buy them.

Well, check out these cool Lace-Up Ankle Hiker Boots with faux fur trim by M&S! They're just like Holly's but at a fraction of the price at £45, and currently available in sizes three to eight. Cue mad onslaught.

The gorgeous M&S dupe for £45

Holly looked amazing in these black biker-come-hiker boots when she and Declan Donnelly opened the show on Sunday evening. The presenter's boots are the Nanette style by Grenson shoes, priced at £255. Loving the chunky rubber sole and Dr. Martens-esque laces.

On Monday night, Holly showcase another gorgeous pair of boots, this time by Russell and Bromley - definitely our favourites so far. How cool are the red laces with her red outfit? The Macloud Boot is priced £295.

Then on Tuesday evening, Holly treated us to boots by Maje Official. The calf-high Ranger Style boots looked amazing with her tartan dress and are available on the Maje website for £370.

Topshop and Dorothy Perkins also have some great hiker boot dupes too. Topshop is selling these cool America Flat Biker Boots for £65 reduced from £89.

The Topshop boot

Even more of a bargain, Dorothy Perkins has some Black 'Malmo' Hiker Boots for just £24.50, down from £35.

The Dorothy Perkins boot

You're welcome.

