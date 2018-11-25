Holly Willoughby wears her FIRST pair of trousers on I'm a Celebrity Tres chic!

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly were twinning on Sunday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity - and they both looked fierce. Holly, styled by Angie Smith, wore a black Rag and Bone T-shirt, a pair of black jeans from J Crew and she accessorised with a pair of snakeskin boots from Topshop and a cute Rixo London neck scarf. Holly's fans were loving her latest look on social media, with many taking to the Instagram comments section. One wrote: "BEST outfit yet", while another commented: "Oh @hollywilloughby you always look so beautiful." One follower told Holly: "Outfit perfect for the jungle, just don't think I will ever come to love cowboy boots."

Holly's neck scarf is covered in birds and is called the Alexa Free as a Bird scarf. Plus, if you want a bit of Holly's wardrobe, this is the designer piece that doesn't cost the earth. As well as around the neck, this £45 scarf could be worn in your hair or tied around the handle of your bag. Holly's snake print boots are currently on sale in Topshop thanks to the Black Friday weekend deals, so if you're desperate to copy Holly's look, get involved! They were £92 and now they're down to £73.60. Bargain! Holly's simple black tee is £80, and while it's not cheap, it is a wardrobe staple.

This is the first time we've seen Holly in fitted trousers on I'm a Celebrity - so far we've seen her in teeny tiny skirts, floaty dresses, denim shorts and camo baggy trousers - but this is a great look for the 37-year-old. But did you know she only discovered a love of trousers in recent years? Holly revealed to HELLO! that she will forever be thankful to stylist Angie for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser.

"It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like wow, and I love it and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."