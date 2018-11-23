Holly Willoughby rocks super short yellow 'dream dress' and cowboy boots on I'm a Celebrity It's a statement dress for the Jungle Queen

Wow! Holly Willoughby stunned viewers of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on Friday night with a gorgeous yellow and black dress featuring a Suki Magnolia print. Designed by Ibizan label De La Vali, the dress was inspired by the White Isle and suited Holly perfectly - and it even warranted a wolf whistle from her the campmates. The mini dress was a completely different style for the new I'm a Celeb host but her stylist Angie Smith declared it as the 'dream dress.' Taking to her Instagram stories - the stylist, who also works with Rochelle Humes and Emma Bunton - shared a link to the £350 dress via the Farfetch website. The 37-year-old blonde TV host teamed her statement frock with a pair of cowboy boots. Yee-haw! The 'Marlyn' western leather boots by the fash-pack designer of choice, Ganni, cost £460 and they feature cut-out hearts on the side.

Holly in her gorgeous mini dress

The Ganni cowboy boots Holly wore on Friday's show

You might notice something different about Holly - her hair colour is a little cooler! The mother of three shared a photo on Instagram of herself FaceTiming her cat while getting her hair tinted. Some people question whether Holly really uses an at-home hair colour, and earlier this year she addressed the issue in an Instagram video, and confirmed that yes, she really does hit the (Garnier hair colour) bottle.

Holly posted a photo of herself getting her hair done

We've got to say, Holly has been smashing her I'm a Celeb wardrobe, and on Thursday night she looked incredible in yet another designer ensemble, which consisited of a blue and black lace top by Sandro, a black leather skirt by Maje and a pair of boots by Topshop.

We are loving Holly's all black look

On Wednesday, the This Morning host dared to go with double denim - rocking a ba&sh denim shirt with a coordinating Madewell denim mini skirt. Once again, she topped off her jungle look with a pair of lace up boots - the highly sought-after Grenson Nanette's. The mother-of-three wore the black pair on the first night of I'm a Celeb and she clearly can't get enough of the style, doubling up in the terracotta-toned pair too.

Even though the Australian outback is known for the sweltering heat - a downpour can always occur. Luckily Holly was ready for action when the heavens opened - she had her stylish £1,890 Chloe parka on hand to stop her getting drenched. So chic - it's almost worth getting rained on!

Holly's new gig has even warranted a completely new fashion hashtag - #hwjunglestyle – but with so many outfits packed for her trip down under, how much is Holly's Aussie wardrobe worth? We've broken each look down, and you might be surprised!