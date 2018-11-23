﻿
Holly Willoughby rocks super short yellow 'dream dress' and cowboy boots on I'm a Celebrity

It's a statement dress for the Jungle Queen

Leanne Bayley
Wow! Holly Willoughby stunned viewers of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on Friday night with a gorgeous yellow and black dress featuring a Suki Magnolia print. Designed by Ibizan label De La Vali, the dress was inspired by the White Isle and suited Holly perfectly - and it even warranted a wolf whistle from her the campmates. The mini dress was a completely different style for the new I'm a Celeb host but her stylist Angie Smith declared it as the 'dream dress.' Taking to her Instagram stories - the stylist, who also works with Rochelle Humes and Emma Bunton - shared a link to the £350 dress via the Farfetch website. The 37-year-old blonde TV host teamed her statement frock with a pair of cowboy boots. Yee-haw! The 'Marlyn' western leather boots by the fash-pack designer of choice, Ganni, cost £460 and they feature cut-out hearts on the side. 

Holly in her gorgeous mini dress

The Ganni cowboy boots Holly wore on Friday's show

You might notice something different about Holly - her hair colour is a little cooler! The mother of three shared a photo on Instagram of herself FaceTiming her cat while getting her hair tinted. Some people question whether Holly really uses an at-home hair colour, and earlier this year she addressed the issue in an Instagram video, and confirmed that yes, she really does hit the (Garnier hair colour) bottle

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cat and Blow-dry/tint ... FaceTiming my fav feline 😻 casual @garnieruk fix up look sharp 💚

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Holly posted a photo of herself getting her hair done

We've got to say, Holly has been smashing her I'm a Celeb wardrobe, and on Thursday night she looked incredible in yet another designer ensemble, which consisited of a blue and black lace top by Sandro, a black leather skirt by Maje and a pair of boots by Topshop.  

We are loving Holly's all black look

On Wednesday, the This Morning host dared to go with double denim - rocking a ba&sh denim shirt with a coordinating Madewell denim mini skirt. Once again, she topped off her jungle look with a pair of lace up boots - the highly sought-after Grenson Nanette's. The mother-of-three wore the black pair on the first night of I'm a Celeb and she clearly can't get enough of the style, doubling up in the terracotta-toned pair too. 

Even though the Australian outback is known for the sweltering heat - a downpour can always occur. Luckily Holly was ready for action when the heavens opened - she had her stylish £1,890 Chloe parka on hand to stop her getting drenched. So chic - it's almost worth getting rained on! 

Holly's new gig has even warranted a completely new fashion hashtag - #hwjunglestyle – but with so many outfits packed for her trip down under, how much is Holly's Aussie wardrobe worth? We've broken each look down, and you might be surprised! 

