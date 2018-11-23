Holly Willoughby stuns in red Rixo dress for Saturday night’s I’m a Celebrity It’s a bold look for Holly

Holly Willoughby gave us another reason to swoon on Saturday evening as she dressed to impress wearing Rixo. The 37-year-old TV presenter looked incredible in her red and black Rixo dress with a pair of Topshop boots and jewellery by Kirstie Le Marque. Styled by Angie Smith, the woman responsible for her wardrobe choices on I’m a Celebrity as well as This Morning, Celebrity Juice, Dancing On Ice and her red carpet appearances. The pair have a close bond and she once thanked Angie for helping her take risks with fashion - especially with embracing colour. What's Holly's advice to other women now? She once told us: “Stop being nervous about wearing colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all.”

There’s no denying the mother-of-three has divided opinion with her footwear choices, and many weren’t keen on the Ganni cowboy boots she wore on Friday night’s show. In fact, 76 per cent of HELLO! readers voted ‘no ta’ in the poll we conducted on our Instagram Stories.

Rixo is headed up by best friends Henrietta Rix & Orlagh McCloskey, and the brand started because of their passion for vintage. On the Rixo website the girls write: “Our philosophy is to evoke a wanderlust and free spirit in all our wearers, filling a gap in the contemporary market with easy-to-wear, feminine shapes and high quality materials. Always inclusive, always empowering, we create a fusion of original hand-painted prints and timeless silhouettes to flatter every woman, irrespective of age, season, size, nationality or time of day.”

Other fans of the mid-priced designer brand include Claudia Winkleman, Millie Mackintosh, and Frankie Bridge.

