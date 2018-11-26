If you think Katherine Jenkins looks like royalty in her stunning ball gown - wait until you see the back… Wow!

Katherine Jenkins lit up the red carpet on Saturday as she appeared at the Magic Of Christmas Ball at the London Palladium. The stunning classical singer wowed the crowd with her dazzling red ball gown by Suzanne Neville - a fashion label loved by the royal family. Her strapless red dress boasted a slim-fit basque, a jewelled waist belt and an incredible, bombastic fishtail hem that had layers and layers of tulle. How dreamy? The beautiful star shared a picture of the back of her dress on Instagram and her fans went wild. One follower wrote: "What a spectacular dress!" another agreed, adding: "Oh my word! What a train!"

Katherine looked ravishing in a red Suzanne Neville dress

Although she loves a designer buy, the singer is partial to a high street bargain - as she proved on Good Morning Britain in September. Katherine decided to opt for a navy blue ensemble in the form of a dark shirt and sleekest of pencil skirts which turned out to be from Marks & Spencer, costing a purse-friendly £35.

WATCH: Katherine Jenkins talks motherhood

However if there is one thing that the mother-of-two does extremely well - it's evening wear. The blonde beauty never fails to look incredible in any dress she puts on and we have lost count of the amount of frocks this year that have caught our attention. At the GQ awards, the Welsh star opted for a yellow bodycon dress with an abstract neckline.

HELLO! caught up with her and she told us her secret of keeping in shape after giving birth. Remarking on the fact that having two children has turned her world upside down, she said: "Having two, it's very different as you don't have time for yourself! I was just saying earlier that all my plans today have been super organised. And I'm suddenly starving! I just realised that I haven't eaten anything! As Mums, we put ourselves last and yes, I need to go and eat something," she chuckled.

