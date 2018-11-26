﻿
catherine-tyldesley-instagram

Catherine Tyldesley's blue sequin dress she wore on Strictly is an INSTANT fashion hit

Tis' the season to be sparkly after all...

Laura Sutcliffe
Leave a comment

Er how GORGEOUS did Catherine Tyldesley look on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday? The stunning former Coronation Street star totally wowed viewers as she read out the Ts & C's for the show and we couldn't take our eyes off her dazzling blue sequin dress. A total party-starting number - it had a high neckline, long sleeves, maxi fit, and best of all - every single inch of it was covered in sequins. The beautiful frock  is from street store Warehouse and is priced at a reasonable £75 - although it went down to £56.25 in the brand's Black Friday sale and has since completely sold out. But don't worry - it is also available in a slightly shorter style - in rainbow, gold and gunmetal. If you are wanting a NYE frock - this could be the one to go for!

Catherine looked blue-ti-ful in her sequin dress on Strictly

Mother-of-one Catherine's look was put together by stylist to-the-stars Martine Alexander who has the most impressive client list which includes Kym Marsh and Rebecca Adlington.

£75, Warehouse

We spoke to the talented lady who gave us some top tips on how to pull of sequins for Christmas - just like Cath. "If you're going to wear sequins this festive season, keep the sparkle the focal point of the outfit. Keep your accessories minimal and opt for a metallic shoe, or pick the same colour shoe as your sequins to keep the look classy and effortless." 

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley unveils dramatic weight loss after leaving Coronation Street

The 35-year-old always looks glowing whenever she's on TV and Saturday's appearance was no exception. Speaking to The Mirror about her skincare regime, she said: "I'm a bit of a drag queen, I wear so much makeup. Once I reached my late 20s I ­ became a lot more conscious of my skin regime. As you get older you start going, 'Oh, there's a line'. I make sure I cleanse properly, tone, moisturise and I do try and have facials as much as I can."

READ: We are starry-eyed about Catherine Tyldesley's workout top – and Davina McCall has one too

More on:

More about catherine tyldesley

More news