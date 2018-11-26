Catherine Tyldesley's blue sequin dress she wore on Strictly is an INSTANT fashion hit Tis' the season to be sparkly after all...

Er how GORGEOUS did Catherine Tyldesley look on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday? The stunning former Coronation Street star totally wowed viewers as she read out the Ts & C's for the show and we couldn't take our eyes off her dazzling blue sequin dress. A total party-starting number - it had a high neckline, long sleeves, maxi fit, and best of all - every single inch of it was covered in sequins. The beautiful frock is from street store Warehouse and is priced at a reasonable £75 - although it went down to £56.25 in the brand's Black Friday sale and has since completely sold out. But don't worry - it is also available in a slightly shorter style - in rainbow, gold and gunmetal. If you are wanting a NYE frock - this could be the one to go for!

Catherine looked blue-ti-ful in her sequin dress on Strictly

Mother-of-one Catherine's look was put together by stylist to-the-stars Martine Alexander who has the most impressive client list which includes Kym Marsh and Rebecca Adlington.

£75, Warehouse

We spoke to the talented lady who gave us some top tips on how to pull of sequins for Christmas - just like Cath. "If you're going to wear sequins this festive season, keep the sparkle the focal point of the outfit. Keep your accessories minimal and opt for a metallic shoe, or pick the same colour shoe as your sequins to keep the look classy and effortless."

The 35-year-old always looks glowing whenever she's on TV and Saturday's appearance was no exception. Speaking to The Mirror about her skincare regime, she said: "I'm a bit of a drag queen, I wear so much makeup. Once I reached my late 20s I ­ became a lot more conscious of my skin regime. As you get older you start going, 'Oh, there's a line'. I make sure I cleanse properly, tone, moisturise and I do try and have facials as much as I can."

