Loved Tess Daly's Victoria Beckham dress on Strictly? Here's how to get 40% off We love a good deal…

You can always rely on Tess Daly to provide major cocktail dress goals and on Sunday night she did it once again. Appearing on the Strictly Come Dancing results show, the 49-year-old presenter wowed audiences in a vibrant pencil dress by celebrity favourite mega-designer, Victoria Beckham.

READ MORE: Tess Daly gives us a peek inside her makeup bag – find out her favourite products for the Strictly live shows

A block colour, the dress was a bright orange that complemented her colouring perfectly. Tight fitted, the silhouette hugged her figure and went down to just below the knee. Slightly structured and futuristic, the overall design was largely plain aside from mirroring cut-out blocks on the shoulders which left them completely bare. Keeping the rest of the look streamlined, Tess finished the outfit with nude strappy, mid-height heels that featured ankle straps and unusually opted for no jewellery at all.

RELATED: Tess Daly just wore the dream Christmas party dress – and it's from Reiss!

As for her beauty look, she kept things signature with a subtle shadow framing her hazel eyes, flawless skin and a neutral lip. She wore her blonde locks swept up in a relaxed ponytail with her side-fringe left down and slightly waved.

Clearly a hit with her fans, the mother-of-two's stylist James Yardley uploaded a photo of the presenter's outfit to Instagram and people were quick to comment on how much they liked the look, writing: "love, love, love" and "stunning".

READ NEXT: Take a peek inside Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's stylish Buckinghamshire home

For those looking to emulate Tess's style, unfortunately it doesn't come cheap. The dress will certainly set you back as it retails for a whooping £1,225 however, Black Friday's continuation to Cyber Monday will help you out. FarFetch are currently selling the 'cut-out' dress with a welcome 40% off, meaning you can snap it up for a much-better £735.

We're not sure about you but we're seriously tempted. Wouldn't it make the perfect party season frock?