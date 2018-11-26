Frankie Bridge's £25 Marks & Spencer PJs are perfect for Christmas Eve Ok - we need these pyjamas ASAP

Frankie Bridge wowed her almost 1 million Instagram followers with the most fabulous pyjamas - and we were delighted to discover they were from Marks & Spencer. The gorgeous wife of former footballer Wayne Bridge shared a series of her #FrankieFaves - her top pics from the high street - on Sunday evening on her social media platforms and her fans were excited to see she was talking sleepwear. Posing with her adorable sons Parker and Carter, the singer's red checked PJs cost just £25 for the set from the high street store and their red shade simply screams Yuletide cheer! The stylish pyjamas are incredibly comfortable and warm as they are made from a cosy cotton material and have long-sleeves. Plus, they are ideal for Christmas Eve and you will be pleased to know they are currently available online in all sizes. Wahey!

We love Frankie's Christmas PJs

The former Saturdays singer wrote: "So here’s this weeks #frankiesfaves ... nearly didn’t do it as was supposed to be away for Wayne's birthday this week... then didn’t cos I’ve been ill... but I’ve given it a good go... with a little help from my handy photographer @waynebridge03 .... enjoy! Getting festive!!!"

£25, Marks & Spencer

This is the second time in under two weeks that the mother-of-two has worn a majorly cute ensemble from M&S.

Earlier in the month, Frankie, 29, wore a fluffy, fuchsia pink faux fur coat from the high street store which is priced at £79.

The bold design has an oversized lapel and a glam boxy fit and is the kind of number that you could wear over your party dress to create the ultimate statement. We are sure this will take a pride place in her fabulous walk-in wardrobe. Frankie shares her bouji dressing room with her husband and it is the epitome of impressive. Boating rails and storage cabinets lining the walls, it has large mirrors and even a floor-to-ceiling handbag wall. Erm, can we live there please?

