Holly Willoughby turns heads in the cowboy boots of dreams - and we want a pair Monday night glam for the This Morning co-host

A new week - and a whole new outfit for Ms. Holly Willoughby! The blonde beauty once again lit up our screens in another brand new ensemble on Monday and it's even more fabulous than her show stopper pieces over the weekend. Holly, 37, dazzled in a purple gypsy style blouse by Zadig & Voltaire which she tucked into a teracotta skirt by Ganni. She added funky cowboy boots by Golden Goose Deluxe Brand. Her look was put together by Angie Smith - the lady who she consistently credits for completely transforming her look. We have noticed that the mother-of-three's jungle outfits have had a distinctively designer edge, but since the show started, but she has added in the odd high street buy - having worn a pair of Topshop boots and a fancy red dress by Rixo. Angie has been curating Holly's TV wardrobe daily and is currently Down Under with her most popular client.

Holly looked incredible in her cowboy boots on I'm a Celeb

Celebrity Juice panellist Holly has often spoke publicly about the stylish partnership between her and Angie. Opening up to HELLO! She said: "I've learnt from her. Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

Angie has been in the fashion industry for over 12 years, and a little fun fact for you - she styled Dannii Minogue back in 2010 while she was on the X Factor. Angie rarely gives interviews, but previously revealed that living in London has helped inspire her when it comes to styling. Chatting to Stay.com, she said: "I love living in London. For me there’s nowhere else quite like it when it comes to fashion. I’m always looking for new boutiques and up-and-coming designers, both for work and to fill up my own wardrobe." It's not a one-man band that creates Holly's pristine look either - hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil are also in her glam squad too. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO!.

