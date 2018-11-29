Holly Willoughby goes "posh" in her latest I'm a Celebrity outfit Her fans are divided with her new look

Holly Willoughby is one classy lady. The I'm a Celebrity TV presenter looked chic and stylish as she starred alongside Declan Donnelly on Thursday night's episode. It's exciting to find out what Holly will choose to wear, and we eagerly await for her outfit credits on her Instagram account. For Thursday night's show, Holly was styled in a white broderie anglaise blouse with a cute mini skirt, both by Sandro, a designer brand loved by many celebs. Many people took to Holly's Instagram comments box to tell their verdict about her latest look, with many dubbing it "posh". One wrote: "Oh, this is classy." And another wrote: "Bit posh for the jungle."

Holly Willoughby on Thursday night's I'm a Celeb

Styled by Angie Smith, her go-to stylist, Holly teamed her designer look with a pair of Maje 'Ranger' style boots. Priced at £360, these do not come cheap but they're already selling out fast - talk about the Holly effect. Her choice of boots have seriously got people talking since the show began; from biker boots to cowboy boots and even hiking boots, there's no denying she's stomping her way into the best dressed lists with her footwear.

Spending so much of her time presenting on the small screen means the 37-year-old is often styled by professionals, but when it comes to dressing herself, the mum of three told HELLO! that she often struggles to make a choice, once admitting: "I'm not that brilliant when it comes to choosing for myself".

